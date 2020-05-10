Prince Harry says 'life has changed dramatically' in video from LA home

Prince Harry has said life has "changed dramatically" in a video from his Los Angeles home.

The dad-of-one shared the video message on Twitter as he marked what would have been the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the games have been cancelled.

Prince Harry has said life has "changed dramatically" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They were set to be held in The Hague, Netherlands, this week but have been postponed to 2021.

The games were set up by Harry in 2014.

They bring together current and former wounded, injured or sick veterans from more than 20 countries across the world.

What did Harry say in his message?

The Duke said: "We should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kickstart the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague.

Marking what would have been the Opening Ceremony for the @InvictusGamesNL, our Patron The Duke of Sussex shares his best wishes to supporters and competitors, and outlines plans this week to bring The Hague home to you: pic.twitter.com/HLRnzCk9cu — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) May 9, 2020

"Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague.

"But the IG 2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and they are busy putting plans in place for next year.

"The new dates will be shared with you very soon.

"I hope that all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time."

In conclusion, he said: "You guys are the best at this.

"So I have no doubt that you're all rallying around and supporting one another."

Harry is in lockdown with Meghan and Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry is in lockdown with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, one.

US Mother's Day

Today (May 10) marks Mother's Day in the United States therefore, Harry will be ensuring Meghan is treated to a relaxing day.

The Royal Butler, Grant Harold told Femail: "I am sure Little Archie, with his father's help, will make sure Meghan is spoiled the same way all other mothers across the USA are.

"It may even include breakfast in bed. But Archie may need some help from his father to accomplish this little task!"

