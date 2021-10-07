The One Show viewers have called for the BBC to feature new presenters, after yesterday’s “incredibly painful” show.

Jermaine Jenas and Sam Quek took over hosting duties on the teatime programme on Wednesday (October 6).

However, some fans were left far from impressed with their presenting skills.

The One Show: Jermaine and Sam host the programme

Jermaine, 38, and Sam, 32, were joined by a host of famous faces, as they presented on the green sofa.

Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci featured to talk about his memoir and his love of food.

In addition, Joanne Froggatt appeared as she opened up on her latest television series Angela Black.

During the show, the pair also suffered an embarrassing camera blunder whilst introducing Watchdog’s Nikki Fox.

Introducing Nikki’s segment, Jermaine said: “Well if you’ve got any questions for our guests tonight or comments about the rest of the show, then please do let is know in all the usual ways.

“But first, it’s Wednesday so it’s time for Watchdog with Nikki Fox.”

Instead of showing Nikki, the camera awkwardly began to zoom out of the studio.

Jermaine and Sam were seen sitting alongside Stanley, before showing the two presenters on the sofa again.

The camera eventually got to Nikki, who commented: “The camera found me. Yeah, thanks JJ. I’m hard to find sometimes.”

The One Show viewers demand new presenters

However, the moment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

On Twitter, one said: “Good grief #TheOneShow @BBCOne #embarrassing presenting.”

Another added: “Every night this week but tonight is PARTICULARLY bad #theoneshow.”

Meanwhile, others slammed Jermaine and Sam’s presenting skills.

This is getting worse by the evening, got a tree out the back with more charisma about it than these two. Bring back Alex an Matt. #TheOneShow — CGee👍🏼 (@ChrissyGeeFella) October 6, 2021

Every night this week but tonight is PARTICULARLY bad 🙈#theoneshow pic.twitter.com/Rckhp2iVs8 — Nicky Campbell (@NickyCampbellTV) October 6, 2021

You also need to be able to deliver a script from an autocue better than a child learning to read 🙄 #TheOneShow https://t.co/k2tO7jZPBu — Caitlin 💙 (@grimbletweets) October 6, 2021

#TheOneShow please get some presenters who can present! — Not Eileen or Todd (@noteileenortodd) October 6, 2021

Can I have a job presenting #theoneshow? Would. Not. Be. Worse. — Kenny Kayfabe (@KennethKayfabe) October 6, 2021

#TheOneShow These presenters show just about anyone can get on TV these days, so amateurish and embarrassing! — Jane Elizabeth Gale (@KeownGale) October 6, 2021

This Hollywood actor is like ugh n the presenters are so awkward and contrived ughhhhhh all this fake chuckling and awkwardly pretending they’ve read his book n seen his films. Just seems so fake and stiff no energy no fun. #bbc #TheOneShow #bbcone #bbconeshow — Sarah Jane Palmer (@nurse_palmer) October 6, 2021

@BBCTheOneShow @SamanthaQuek you are doing a fantastic job keep it up and especially JJ your the Legend #TheOneShow — NathanWatkins22 (@Nathan22Watkins) October 6, 2021

One tweeted: “#TheOneShow These presenters show just about anyone can get on TV these days, so amateurish and embarrassing!”

Another complained: “#TheOneShow please get some presenters who can present!”

A third added: “This is getting worse by the evening, got a tree out the back with more charisma about it than these two. Bring back Alex and Matt. #TheOneShow.”

Please get some presenters who can present!

In addition, a fourth said: “Can I have a job presenting #TheOneShow? Would. Not. Be. Worse.”

A fifth shared: “I think what we can deduce from tonight is that to be a decent TV presenter, you need varied life experience, depth and breadth of knowledge, and lots of experience before you attempt live TV. That was incredibly painful. #TheOneShow.”

However, one disagreed: “@BBCTheOneShow @SamanthaQuek you are doing a fantastic job keep it up and especially JJ your the legend #TheOneShow.”

