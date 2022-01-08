The One Show: Johannes Radebe stunned by Alex Jones’ question about John Whaite

Johannes Radebe appeared on The One Show last night and was left stunned by host Alex Jones‘ question.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional spoke to Alex and co-host Ronan Keating about reaching the final of the BBC competition.

But Alex was keen to ask more about Johannes‘ training with his dance partner John Whaite.

Alex asked Johannes whether he and John ‘bumped bits’ (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The One Show with Johannes Radebe last night?

Johannes and John became the first male same-sex couple on Strictly last year, and won over viewers with their partnership.

They finished as runners-up.

Alex asked Johannes: “What were the logistical nightmares of dancing with another man, did you bump… bits? Do you know what I mean?”

Johannes took the question in good humour (Credit: BBC)

Johannes, Ronan and fellow guest Martin Clunes then burst into laughter.

Alex then added: “Knees! I meant knees.”

Johannes said: “I struggled! The dynamic was obviously different. I’m used to leading ladies and lifting them in the air.

“Yes, I get where you’re coming from. And John had to be lifting me and that was tricky.”

Some viewers weren’t happy with Alex’s question (Credit: BBC)

He went on to gush about John, adding: “The man’s patience, the way he allowed me to figure it out and still teach him in the process, I find that incredible.

“I had the most amazing season.”

Viewers watching weren’t happy with Alex’s question to Johannes despite all the laughter.

One person said on Twitter: “Did Alex Jones really just ask Johannes if him and John ‘bumped bits’ while dancing? It was funny but also a very inappropriate thing to ask…”

Another wrote: “I thought I heard her say that! I was thinking… wtf?”

A third tweeted: “#TheOneShow ‘banging bits’… perfect family viewing.”

However, others found it hilarious as one person added: “I think she meant was it awkward like they both wanted to lead but she couldn’t think of the words and stuffed it up,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another said: “So glad @MissAlexjones is back on @BBCTheOneShow ‘did you bump bits?!'”

