The One Show host Alex Jones has left viewers dreading her maternity leave.

The 44-year-old presenter is currently expecting her third child – a baby girl – with husband Charlie Thomson.

However, the news was bittersweet for some fans of the BBC show.

Alex Jones is set to go on maternity leave (Credit: BBC)

What did The One Show viewers say?

While most fans were thrilled for Alex, others admitted they are sad to see her go.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “The only sad thing about your news is we won’t see you for a few months.”

A second added: “Please confirm you will be back on The One Show after maternity leave?”

Hope this doesn’t mean you will be leaving the sofa for good!

In addition, a third wrote: “Congratulations, hope this doesn’t mean you will be leaving the sofa for good.”

Alongside a crying face emoji, a viewer added: “More mat leave!”

A fifth commented: “Congratulations to you and your family.

Please confirm you will be back on the one show after maternity leave???? — JB (@jonathaan76) March 26, 2021

“I can always rely on you guys to cheer me up of an evening and your news really made me smile tonight, but you will missed when you go on maternity leave.”

Another shared: “Massive congrats on the new baby news. Woop woop. We’ll miss you when you’re on maternity leave.”

Meanwhile, Alex also received plenty of supportive messages.

Read more: Alex Jones announces she is pregnant on The One Show – who is she married to?

When did Alex Jones announce her pregnancy?

The mum-of-two announced she is pregnant with her third child on the programme on Thursday (March 25).

She said: “It seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew and the studio.

“Lockdown has been anything but predictable and we’ve had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

Furthermore, she also thanked fans for their well wishes on social media.

The TV presenter wrote on Twitter: “Thank you so much to every single person that has sent their congratulations to us.

“It means the absolute world. Reading your messages really has been the icing on the cake during this special time.

Read more: Pregnancy in your 40s: ‘We all have the right to be a mum’ – but ‘what can I offer a newborn?’

“A massive thank you for us four.”

She added that she and husband Charlie are expecting a girl.

The married pair are already proud parents to sons Teddy, four, and Kit, nearly two.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.