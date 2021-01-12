The One Show: Who is Alex Jones married to? Is he famous?

As one of the presenters of The One Show, Alex Jones is known to many across the UK.

Alex has been presenting the beloved BBC series since 2010.

But when she’s not on our TV screens, what’s going on in her personal life?

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Alex Jones married to?

The One Show star is married to Charlie Thomson.

Charlie is an insurance broker, and was born in New Zealand before moving to the UK.

The loved-up pair first met in 2011 when they attended the same party.

They got engaged in 2015, and walked down the aisle the same year.

“It’s so refreshing to be with someone outside of the media industry,” she said in 2012. “A lot of people think it’s better to be with someone who understands how it works, but this works for me.”

Talking in her 2016 documentary, Fertility and Me, Alex added: “In an ideal world, Charlie and I would have met a lot sooner, but we didn’t. I always knew I wanted a family, but I still felt really young.”

Alex Jones has presented The One Show since 2010 (Credit: BBC)

How many children does Alex have?

Alex and Charlie have two adorable children together.

They welcomed their first child, Teddy, in 2017.

During her first pregnancy, Alex was forced to get a restraining order against an obsessed fan.

Shane Goldsmith, 44, hounded Alex for 17 months, sending her a string of public messages on Twitter. He also waited outside the BBC’s offices in central London.

As a result, the man was barred from going to Broadcasting House or any other place Alex works or lives.

Two years later, the couple then welcomed Kit into the world.

The pair said they didn’t know what gender Kit would be until he was born.

At the time, Alex posted a picture of the tot’s hands on social media, and wrote: “And then there were 4!!! Kit arrived safely and speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3.

“Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother. We’re enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome. A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us.”

