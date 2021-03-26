The One Show’s Alex Jones is the latest celebrity in her forties to announce her pregnancy.

At the age of 44, Alex revealed the news came as a bit of a surprise to her and husband Charlie Thomson, who are already parents to two boys.

And, while many say pregnancy at any age should be seen as a gift, others oppose that idea, saying a so-called “geriatric” pregnancy sends “shivers” down their spine.

Here, two ladies with very opposing views offer their side of the debate – which side do you fall on?

Alex Jones is pregnant with her third baby at the age of 44 (Credit: Splash News)

‘Alex’s pregnancy gives me hope’

Journalist Lynn Carratt is 39 and trying for her first baby.

“I love hearing celebrity baby news, especially when the celeb is over 40 – it gives me hope for my own pregnancy battle.

“In the past couple of weeks, Alex Jones has announced she is pregnant with her third child at the age of 44 and Kellie Bright also announced her latest pregnancy at the same age.

“Loose Women anchor Christine Lampard gave birth to her second baby Freddie with hubby Frank Lampard at the age of 42.

“And we should remember that Meghan Markle, who is currently pregnant with a baby girl, turns 40 this year and is classed as a ‘geriatric’ mother – a term which I am not a fan of,” Lynn said.

“As an almost 40 year old, I still feel as young as I did 10 years ago – even if I don’t look it.

“Recent ONS data shows a 2.6% increase in pregnancies in the over forties, and this had continued to rise since 1991. Now in 2021, society is much more accepting of a woman giving birth at an older age.

“These days couples are settling down later, and women are putting their careers first for a few years before thinking about babies and gaining more life experiences. I didn’t get married until I was 38.

“It was very disappointing to read that Kellie Bright had to hit back at criticism for undergoing IVF in her forties.

“Why shouldn’t she undergo fertility treatment at her age, it’s her body, her choice. She will still only be 62 when the child reaches adulthood – not even retirement age.”

Kellie Bright hit out at those who commented on her decision to have IVF in her forties (Credit: Splash News)

Pregnancy in your forties: ‘The advantages outweigh the disadvantages’

Lynn continued: “Don’t get me wrong, having a baby in your forties isn’t without its pitfalls – fertility dramatically declines, and there are greater risks of pregnancy complications such as high blood pressure and gestational diabetes.

“Also, the rate of birth abnormalities or genetic conditions can rise, but nothing in life is without its risks, and this can also happen if you’re under 40.

“As such, I firmly believe the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages – and it gives couples the chance to wait until they are more emotionally and financially ready for parenthood.

“Therefore, I celebrate any women who chooses to become a parent in her forties as we all have to right to become a mum, no matter what age we are.”

‘What can I possibly offer a newborn?

Journalist Raj Gill, 47, disagrees. She has two teenage children – Karam, 17, and Jeevan, 15, an the idea of changing a nappy makes her want to “run for the hills”.

She said: “Every female in my family married before their 21st birthday and had their children before they hit 30. At the time I thought that was crazy. They were far too young for that kind of responsibility.

“I had my first child age 30 and second child age 32. I’d have loved to have a third and maybe even a fourth child. However, in all honesty, we were exhausted. Absolutely 100% exhausted, 100% of the time.

“The thought of having children in my forties sends shivers down my spine. What can I possibly offer a newborn?

“The idea of having a child now makes no sense. My husband and I will be in our late sixties before there’s any chance of the child moving out!

“I will be the oldest mum in the playground and my teenagers would find it rather appalling.

“I’m finally getting my life back on track. I chose to pursue my career on a part time basis so I could bring up my children.

“My male peers who started out in the industry at the same time as me are all editors or best-selling authors. I chose to return to work as a freelancer because I didn’t have the time to commit to a full-time position.”

Christine Lampard has just welcomed her second baby at the age of 42 (Credit: Splash News)

‘No more sleepless nights for us!’

Raj continued: “Now the children are finally in their late teens, I can once again return my attention to my career.

“The thought of going back to changing nappies, and nursery and school runs is enough to make me run for the hills.

“I encourage my brother to have more children, just so I can enjoy his kids, because at the end of the day I can always hand them back. No more sleepless nights for us!

“I look at my cousins who had their children in their twenties and I know now that they had the right idea – their children are adults now and appreciate their parents.

“They holiday and dine out together, whereas all we want to do is beach and flop, no adventure holidays for us!

“We are just waiting for the day these kids move out so we can finally exhale and relax.”

