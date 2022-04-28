Sara Davies in red blazer and Alex Jones emotional on The One Show April 27, 2022
TV

The One Show host Alex Jones emotional during Sara Davies interview

Sara received a video message from her family

By Rebecca Carter

Alex Jones became emotional on The One Show last night as she interviewed Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

Strictly Come Dancing star Sara appeared on Wednesday’s programme to discuss her new autobiography, We Can All Make It.

But during the show, Sara received a video message from her mum, dad and sister who all feature in her book and everyone became a bit emotional!

Alex Jones emotional and Jermaine Jenas on The One Show April 27, 2022
Alex became emotional during the interview with Sara (Credit: BBC)

The One Show last night

In the video message, Sara’s mum said: “We are so so proud of you.”

Read more: BBC issues statement on The One Show complaints over guest’s remarks

Sara’s dad continued: “Can you remember the night we had to work right through in order to get the product out of the door from the factory ready for the TV the following morning?”

Sara’s sister added: “It’s incredible to think all of the things you’ve achieved.

Sara Davies receives video message from family on The One Show April 27, 2022
Sara received a video message from her parents and sister (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones on The One Show

“And here is another fantastic achievement. We literally could not be any prouder. Have lots of fun tonight on The One Show, we’ll be watching!”

I’m getting upset, have we got a tissue?

Returning to the studio, Sara said: “Look at my mum there, she’s struggling not to get upset, we’re all the same.”

Alex then admitted: “I’m getting upset, have we got a tissue?” as she reached behind the sofa.

Sara recalled: “I remember getting my dad to read one of the first proofs of the book over Christmas, he was so emotional.

Sara Davies in red blazer on The One Show April 27, 2022
Sara opened up about her new book on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

“He was ringing me every few hours and he said ‘I’ve learnt so much there kid’.

“I said, ‘Dad, you were there for every chapter of this book!’ and he said, ‘no I’ve never seen your life through your eyes.'”

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

Sara also opened up about the emotional day she received her MBE.

She said: “It was a wonderful day, watching my mum and dad and how proud they were.”

The One Show airs on BBC One, weekdays, at 7pm.

