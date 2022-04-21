BBC has issued a statement on The One Show after actor Dan Stevens made a dig at Boris Johnson.

The Downton Abbey star, 39, was on the show talking about his new political drama Gaslit.

Dan spoke out against the Prime Minister in light of partygate – but his comments didn’t go down well with everyone.

Actor Dan Stevens’ comments didn’t go down well with everyone (Credit: BBC)

Dan Stevens on BBC The One Show

Gaslit is based on the true events of the Watergate scandal which lead to the resignation of President Nixon.

Nixon left his post in the US after the political drama in 1974.

Speaking about his new show, Dan said: “Well, what you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign and… no I’m sorry… that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”

Read more: The One Show host Zoe Ball divides viewers with appearance

While applauded by many, Dan faced criticism from some viewers and The One Show reported they had received complaints.

The actor made a dig about Boris Johnson (Credit: BBC)

BBC statement

Defending the interview, the programme said: “Actor Dan Stevens was a guest on Wednesday April 13 and made comments about Boris Johnson in response to a question from the hosts about his new TV project before going on to talk about the series.

“These comments were taken in jest and the hosts moved the conversation on to the focus of the interview.”

In addition, they added that the show is an entertainment programme where guests are invited to discuss a range of topics.

Boris Johnson and several Conservative MPs faced fines for holding lockdown parties.

Many criticised the cabinet for its double standards.

Dan’s defence

Dan said he felt “compelled” to criticise the Prime Minister.

He told GQ magazine that ‘people needed to be held to account’.

However, despite the BBC’s complaints, the majority of tweets after the show were in favour of Dan.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Several took to the social media platform congratulating the actor.

One said: “Absolutely accurate and brilliant.”

Meanwhile, another gushed: “Well done Dan Stevens. Pure TV gold!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.