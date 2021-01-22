With the 2021 series well underway, The Masked Singer is the show that’s got everyone talking.

But as Masked Singer viewers struggle to uncover the clues ahead of the weekly unmasking, what actually goes on behind the scenes?

Well, Entertainment Daily has spoken exclusively to one of the few people on the planet who actually knows who is behind the mask.

And he’s told us what really goes on behind the scenes – and which celebrity has been the most “difficult” to work with.

Masked Singer vocal coach Mark De-Lisser has spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets (Credit: Adam Prosser)

What goes on behind the scenes at The Masked Singer 2021?

ED! spoke exclusively to Masked Singer vocal coach Mark De-Lisser.

And, while he tried his best to remain tight-lipped over the stars yet to be unmasked, that didn’t stop us asking a few tricky questions.

So what really goes on behind the scenes – and is it more difficult to work with trained singers or sportsmen like Glenn Hoddle, who has no experience of belting out a tune?

Mark revealed: “If there’s any difficulty it’s getting rid of the sounds and textures in their voices that everyone knows.

“So I guess with people who are not singers it’s easy for them to go out and sing as no one’s heard their singing voice anyway.”

Mel B was unmasked as the Seahorse on the 2021 Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

‘Most challenging’ celeb of the series

He then revealed the star who’s been the “most challenging” to work with this series.

“Someone like Mel B, with her thick Leeds accent and quite an iconic sound, they are the most challenging to work with – primarily because you have to reduce the thing that makes them iconic.”

So was he disappointed when Mel and fellow singers Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Martine McCutcheon were unmasked?

Yes, he admits, he was.

Someone like Mel B, with her thick Leeds accent and an iconic sound, they are most challenging to work with because you have to reduce the thing that makes them iconic.

Mark said: “But not because they’re established singers – because we developed a relationship with them.

“Every time people go out it’s like: ‘Oh man, no!’

“I’m probably more disappointed to see the non singers go,” he added, “for the simple reason that they love singing.”

Mark was sad to see Glenn Hoddle go (Credit: ITV)

A ‘little heartbroken’ over Grandfather Clock

Mark added: “It’s not what they do as a career but they absolutely love it. And it’s a disappointment because their journey’s ended. You can see the joy.

“Glenn Hoddle, when that happened, it was like: ‘Aww man,’ because he was having such a great time.

“So if I am a little heartbroken it’s when people leave who are having such a great time,” he said of the former footballer’s unmasking as Grandfather Clock last weekend.

The Masked Singer 2021 continues on ITV this Saturday (January 23) at 7pm.

