Could Stephen Mulhern have given away the identity of Masked Singer favourite Bush Baby?

The ITV favourite has dropped a huge hint that he is behind the cute and cuddly character on the Saturday night singing show.

Appearing on Loose Women today (January 21), Stephen was asked if he was Bush Baby.

And he admitted it’s a question a lot of his friends are asking.

Could Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern be behind the mask? (Credit: ITV)

Is Stephen Mulhern Bush Baby on The Masked Singer?

Stephen said: “A lot of people are texting me at the moment, a couple of them are trying to catch me out as well. They go: ‘Hi Bush Baby, expecting that I’m going to reply.”

He added coyly: “It would be a shame if I gave it away so I can’t say yes, I can’t say no.”

Read more: Grandfather Clock is unmasked on The Masked Singer

However, Stephen revealed that last weekend’s clues did bear a striking similarity to him.

“They did give a lot of clues away last week to the point where I was thinking I was Bush Baby,” he quipped.

Viewers think Stephen could be Bush Baby on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Can he actually sing?

Not content with the brush off, the Loose Women ladies persisted with their line of questioning.

They asked Stephen if he could sing.

I can sing, I can do magic like they said, I can do it all.

He revealed: “I can sing, I can sing yes.”

Read more: Who is Blob and what are the best fan theories?

Last Saturday, one of Bush Baby’s clues saw him pull fruit and vegetables out of a magic hat.

In a clear nod to that, Stephen said: “I can sing, I can do magic like they said, I can do it all.”

What do viewers think?

So is Stephen Mulhern Bush Baby from The Masked Singer?

Some viewers seem to think so!

“Bush Baby is Stephen Mulhern,” said one fan of the show on Twitter.

“Stephen Mulhern is my guess too,” another agreed.

“All I can think of for Bush Baby is Stephen Mulhern,” said another.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see when the character is unmasked!

The Masked Singer returns Saturday (January 23) at 7pm on ITV.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.