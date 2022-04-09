The Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers’ ‘huge worry’ over Si King’s previous health battle

The Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King have both experienced health challenges over the past few years.

Dave, 64, suffered with COVID last October that left him feeling “not too well” according to Si, 55.

And around eight years ago, Si went through a terrifying ordeal as he was struck down by a brain aneurysm.

Dave previously opened up about his concern for Si’s health a couple of years after the frightening incident.

Much-loved star Dave, who appears in an episode of 2015 series The Hairy Bikers‘ Northern Exposure alongside Si on TV this weekend, told the Mirror in 2016 how ‘moved’ he was by his pal’s recovery.

Dave Myers, right, opened up about how affected he was by Si King’s recovery (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What health battle did Hairy Bikers star Si King face?

Si was in intensive care for four days in 2014 due to a brain aneurysm that, according to reports, nearly killed him.

He had suffered with a headache for several days before “players began falling off the screen” as he watched rugby on TV at home.

Thankfully, Si managed to book himself a taxi to get to hospital.

But he had an aversion to light as he was being driven there – and soon underwent surgery.

The Hairy Bikers stars have each faced health challenges (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘A huge worry’

Back in 2016, Dave addressed Si’s route back to health in an interview with the Mirror.

He admitted he found it tough seeing his Hairy Bikers friend in anything but top form.

It has been a long haul for him.

Dave said at the time: “It was a huge worry when he was ill and I hated seeing him like that – we are like brothers, its great to see him back fighting fit. It has been a long haul for him though.”

Dave also remembered how affecting it was when they started filming scenes together again.

Si and Dave first met on met on a TV set in 1995 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

He continued: “It was great to see Si back on the bikes but our first cookery show after he recovered was quite moving.

“We cooked a Mexican spatchcocked chicken. It was awesome, and then we knew things were getting back to normal.”

The Hairy Bikers’ Northern Exposure airs on BBC Two, Saturday April 9, at 12pm.

