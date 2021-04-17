Fans of The Graham Norton Show have slammed the telly host for letting Tom Cruise dominate his show.

The Hollywood movie star, 58, appeared on the BBC1 programme last night and took centre stage.

Graham Norton fans have slammed Tom Cruise’s appearance on his show (Credit: BBC)

Tom even opened the chat show, saying: “Good evening, everyone. My name is Tom Cruise..”

But some viewers felt that Graham’s other guests – John Bishop, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Felicity Jones and Wunmi Mosaku – were completely sidelined.

What did Graham Norton fans say?

One tweeted: “I do genuinely like Tom Cruise films but whenever he’s on Graham Norton he’s the complete centre of attention and the other guests and co-stars are just there to fawn over him and tell him how amazing he is.”

Another added: “Welcome to the Tom Cruise Show featuring Graham Norton and a couple of other semi ignored guests.”

Graham described Tom as ‘the one and only, Mr Tom Cruise (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory dies aged 52 after battle with cancer

A third wrote: “Just watched The Graham Norton Show. Perhaps they should change it to ‘Who can get the furthest up the tom cruise a*** show’.”

A fourth even said: “Have to feel a bit sorry for Felicity Jones and John Bishop on #theGrahamNortonShow, as soon as they saw Tom Cruise was on the guest list it’s like, we know who’s going to get all the attention.”

Tom appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote the latest Top Gun movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor has been based in London throughout the pandemic, claiming he barely took any time off from shooting the film.

Hollywood star Tom even opened the chat show (Credit: BBC)

Tom opened the programme, saying: “Good evening, everyone. My name is Tom Cruise and it is my pleasure to say…”

Graham then burst in behind him, yelling: “Tom! The show’s about to start. Come on!”

Tom told the Brit chat show host: “Okay, I’m on my way. Welcome to The Graham Norton Show.”

Once the credits had rolled, Graham welcomed comedian John and Oscar-nominated actress Felicity to the stage.

He also introduced Vera actress Wunmi Mosaku and Tom’s Top Gun co-stars Jennifer and Miles Teller virtually.

Brit comedian John Bishop was also among the line up (Credit: BBC)

Once they were out of the way, Graham declared: “But it’s not Top Gun: Maverick without Tom Gun himself.

“Please welcome, the one and only…Mr Tom Cruise!”

Did any fans like Tom’s appearance?

But despite Tom speaking throughout the entire chat show, not everyone minded.

One fan tweeted: “@TomCruise you where fantastic on the Graham Norton show, just a really talented guy and down to earth.”

Read more: Helen McCrory death: Tributes from fellow actors, colleagues and admirers that will break your heart

Another gushed: “Tom Cruise is just owning the show! Find him so entertaining and easy to listen to! He is Mr Hollywood.”

Friday night’s episode of The Graham Norton Show was the last in the series. The show will return in the autumn.

Did you watch Tom on The Graham Norton Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought.