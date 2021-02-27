The Graham Norton Show viewers were distracted last night by star Ellie Goulding’s dress.

The singer, 34, was on the BBC chat show on Friday (February 26) to perform her latest single, New Love.

Ellie Goulding was on The Graham Norton Show last night (Credit: BBC)

What did The Graham Norton Show viewers say?

On Twitter, Ellie’s incredible gown divided viewers, with some comparing the dress to a toilet roll cover.

One said, sharing a snap of a frilly loo roll cover: “I see Ellie Goulding’s on #TheGNShow tonight. #GrahamNorton.”

The singer distracted viewers with her dress (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Is Graham Norton married? Who is his partner? Find out about the BBC star’s love life

Another quipped: “Somewhere there’s a toilet roll that’s feeling cold and vulnerable thanks to Ellie Goulding going on the show tonight.”

A third said: “Like those bog roll covers at ya nan’s house in toilet #TheGNShow.”

“Someone has stolen the toilet roll Ellie Goulding is supposed to be standing in. #GrahamNorton,” wrote a fourth on Twitter.

Others called the look “ridiculous”, with some comparing it to a “fart”.

Somewhere there a toilet roll that's feeling cold and vulnerable thanks to Ellie Goulding going on the show tonight. #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/rmchiuPYI9 — one9eighty 💙 (@one9eighty) February 26, 2021

Like those bog roll covers at ya nans house in toilet #TheGNShow — Evil batman (back to normal) (@clsyoshimoo) February 26, 2021

Someone has stolen the toilet roll Ellie Goulding is supposed to be standing in. #GrahamNorton — David (@DavidBr72286172) February 26, 2021

I like Ellie Goulding but she appears to have come on #GrahamNorton dressed as a fart. — Gareth Richards 🖤 (@Gareth101) February 26, 2021

#elliegoulding #GrahamNorton why is Ellie dressed as a pregnant Christmas tree fairy? Just wondering… — Karen Lockwood (@DeJunkDiva) February 26, 2021

Ellie Goulding looks ridiculous #GrahamNorton — Helen Bell (@helbelz) February 26, 2021

Fans say singer ‘absolutely nailed it’

However, not everyone felt that way.

“Ellie Goulding’s dress though #GrahamNorton,” tweeted one admirer.

The show’s Twitter account tweeted: “Congratulations to @EllieGoulding, her dress and her bump! #TheGNShow.”

Followers posted positive comments in the replies, with one writing: “She absolutely nailed it!”

“She slayed it!” agreed another, adding: “We love her!”

Ellie Goulding's dress though #GrahamNorton — Anthony Morris (@exbedian1) February 26, 2021

She absolutely nailed it !👏👏👏👏 — ELLIE GOULDING, a LEGEND (@mylife_ellie) February 27, 2021

What did Ellie Goulding say on Graham Norton?

After singing New Love, the star discussed having to push back her tour.

She told talk show host Graham: “I figured it may have been difficult in April, when the baby’s due. As sad as it is, because we were all looking forward to it. But it’s worked out quite well that it’s now in the autumn.

“October, hopefully it can go ahead because I am gagging to do a show.”

The star talked about having to push back her tour (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Graham Norton reveals beloved dog had to be put down

Earlier this week, Ellie announced she is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the singer – who is 30 weeks pregnant – said: “Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly… I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.