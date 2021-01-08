Graham Norton is one of the most beloved and highest paid stars on British television. But he tends to keep his private life just that – private.

However, here is what we do know about the BBC star’s love life, why he left his BBC Radio 2 job and more…

Who is Graham Norton married to?

Graham Norton has never been married.

However, there is some confusion online over his relationship with agony aunt Maria McErlane.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘was the REAL driving force behind Megxit’

She has worked with Graham for decades on television and radio, and often jokingly refers to herself as his ‘wife.’

However, she is merely joking, and these two good pals have never been married.

Graham Norton with his ex-boyfriend Trevor Patterson (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is Graham’s ex-boyfriend?

Graham kept notoriously private about his love life for years.

But in 2011 he revealed he was dating Trevor Patterson. They split in 2013 and he went on to date music consultant Andrew Smith up to 2015.

Read more: How Motsi Mabuse lost an incredible two stone

In 2018, reports surfaced that Graham was dating a crew member from The Graham Norton Show.

Despite the rumours, the alleged crew member was never revealed. Nor is it known if they are still an item.

Graham Norton with his ex Andrew Smith (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Graham said about dating?

Graham has said in the past that he believed his exes resented him being famous.

He told The Sunday Mirror that his exes had ‘loathed’ attending glitzy showbiz events with him.

And that the pressures of dating a famous person could often prove to be too much.

The star explained: “So all the things they thought they’d enjoy about going out with me become loathsome in the end because they haven’t earned it for themselves. Increasingly, that puts a strain on the relationship.”

Graham says dating as a famous person has its challenges (Credit: SplashNews)

Does Graham have any children?

Graham Norton does not have any children.

How did Graham become so famous?

Graham started out as a stand-up comedian in the early 1990’s.

After winning several awards and getting a couple of lucky breaks – he landed himself a role as a late night host on Channel 4 in 1998.

Up to 2002 he hosted So Graham Norton and then V Graham Norton to 2003.

By 2004, he was named the most powerful person in TV comedy by the Radio Times.

Graham on The Graham Norton Show (Credit: BBC)

He attempted to make it in America, and in 2004 hosted Comedy Central’s The Graham Norton Effect.

However, by 2005, he’d returned back to the UK and went on to host a string of successful BBC series.

These included Strictly Dance Fever, How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? and When Will I Be Famous?

His now hugely popular chat show, The Gordon Norton Show, premiered in 2007.

In 2010 he replaced Jonathan Ross on Radio Two for the coveted Saturday morning slot.

Why did he leave his BBC Radio 2 job?

Graham announced he would be leaving his Radio Two gig after ten years for a new role at Virgin Radio.

He says one of the reasons he is leaving is because his salary will no longer be public record.

He told The Sun: “The high earners list, which I didn’t like being on, hey, now I’m not.



“So to that extent it made me go, but that was a bonus of leaving, it wasn’t the biggest driving force.”

He also said he hopes to work less hours with Virgin, and that he’d stopped enjoying his BBC radio gig during lockdown.

When is The Graham Norton Show next on?

The Graham Norton Show continues on Fridays at 22.45pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.