Graham Norton reveals beloved dog had to be put down

Graham Norton has revealed his beloved dog has died.

The 57-year-old chat show host has been grieving the death of his terrier Madge, who had to be put down at Christmas a few months before the UK coronavirus lockdown.

Graham Norton revealed his beloved dog has died (Credit: YouTube)

What did Graham Norton say about his dog?

He said: “She left us at Christmas. It wasn’t sudden but it wasn’t a terrible long lingering thing.

“It was about a week from start to finish. We held a wake for Madge. It was really upsetting.”

Graham bought Madge home from a rescue charity in 2012 and referred to her and his labradoodle Bailey as his “significant others”.

Graham has kept Madge’s ashes safe and although he had intended to scatter his pooch pal’s ashes he thinks that may now but her remains.

Graham has kept Madge’s ashes safe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he shared: “I have her ashes.”

The television star’s BBC One series The Graham Norton Show is returning to screens and will have a live studio audience, but it will be smaller than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

What did BBC say about The Graham Norton Show returning?

In a statement released to BANG Showbiz, a series spokesperson said: “The Graham Norton Show will have a live audience in the studio – it will be smaller than usual with social distancing rules adhered to.”

The Graham Norton Show is returning to screens (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, one of the show’s longest-running features – the famous red sofa – will be replaced with something new.

The spokesperson added: “The famous sofa will be replaced with individual red chairs spaced apart from each other.”

The first episode of the new series will air on BBC One, Friday, October 2.

