The Games: Who is Phoenix Gulzar and who are her famous parents?

The Games star Phoenix Gulzar is putting her sporting abilities to the test this week as she takes part in ITV’s newest reality show.

With a previous background in sport, Phoenix has been smashing it so far in the competition.

She was even cheered on by her celebrity mum, who many viewers may recognise from a popular girl band.

So who is The Games star and who are her famous parents?

Here’s what we know.

The Games: Who is Phoenix Gulzar?

Phoenix Gulzar is an influencer and model.

She made her modelling debut in a new campaign for George at Asda back in March 2021.

Phoenix is among the stars involved in The Games competition, which sees famous faces take part in a series of sporting events.

Despite being the captain of the basketball team in high school, Phoenix confessed taking part in The Games has been a challenge.

The 23-year-old told the Daily Mail: “[It would’ve been easier] if I’d stuck with exercising. It’s been tough but it’s good pain.

“It’s like life. You get knocked down and you get up again.”

Who are her famous parents?

Phoenix Gulzar is the daughter of Jimmy Gulzar and Spice Girl Mel B.

Her mum was married to Jimmy for 16 months before they split in 2000.

She then dated Eddie Murphy for nine months and became pregnant with his child.

Just two months after Mel gave birth to hers and Eddie’s daughter Angel, she married Stephen Belafonte in Vegas.

However, the Spice Girl became trapped in an abusive relationship and Phoenix told the Daily Mail that Stephen turned their lives “from technicolour to black and white”.

Mel and Stephen later divorced in 2017 and since then Mel has opened up about her experiences in her book Brutally Honest.

As the show kicked off Monday night (May 9), Mel B could be seen in the crowd at the stadium in Crystal Palace, supporting her daughter.

The proud mum was even spotted holding up a huge banner with the words “Team Phoenix” on it.

The Games is on ITV all week at 9pm.

