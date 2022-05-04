The Dry on BritBox – what’s it about, how many episodes is it and who’s in the cast?

The Dry is a brand new BritBox Original comedy following a recovering alcoholic’s attempts to stay sober – so who’s in the cast?

How many episodes is the series, and where was it filmed?

Here’s everything you need to know about new series The Dry on BritBox and who’s in the cast.

Roisin Gallagher as Shiv in the cast of The Dry (Credit: BritBox)

What is The Dry on BritBox about?

The Dry is a brand new series launching on BritBox.

The BritBox Original introduces viewers to Shiv Sheridan, played by relative newcomer Roisin Gallagher.

After losing her job in London, recovering alcoholic Shiv returns home to Dublin after years of partying.

There, she must navigate life with her dysfunctional family – sober and with the best of intentions.

However, being back with her family makes staying on “the dry” much harder than she expected.

Her family are all in denial about their own issues, whilst trying to stay sober themselves.

ITV tells us: “Their chaotic way of life provides intense drama and dark humour, which will make you laugh and make you think in equal measure.”

Writer Nancy Harris says: “I came up with the idea for The Dry over a couple of years, as like a lot of people, addiction has touched my life in different ways.

“However, every time I’d ever seen addiction represented on screen, it had always been in the most extreme way, such as somebody in rehab.

“I was interested in exploring the ordinary reality of being sober.

“And of finding the humour in suddenly having to navigate the emotional minefields and absurdities of family life- all while trying not to drink.”

How many episodes is The Dry on BritBox?

The Dry is eight episodes in total.

Each episode is half an hour long.

BritBox announced The Dry will launch worldwide on Thursday May 5.

All eight episodes launch on that date as a box set.

Binge away!

Belfast-born Ciarán Hinds as Tom in the cast of The Dry (Credit: BritBox)

The Dry filming locations

The Dry is set in “modern day Ireland”.

Shooting kicked off in and around Dublin in August 2021.

Is The Dry the same as the book and film?

The comedy series The Dry on BritBox is NOT in any way connected to the 2020 film of the same name.

The film The Dry starring Eric Bana just shares the same name – but the resemblance stops there.

Likewise, the new sitcom is not the same as the book The Dry by Jane Harper, which was made into the film.

Moe Dunford as Jack in the cast of The Dry (Credit: BritBox)

Who plays Shiv in the cast of The Dry on BritBox?

Roisin Gallagher stars as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan.

She’s a relative newbie compared to her co-star Ciarán Hinds.

The actress first appeared on TV in 2009 as Alicia Hodge in Doctors.

She went on to appear in the series Come Home, as well as the films Made in Belfast, Nowhere Special, and Mandrake.

She also portrayed Emer Taylor in two episodes of Jamie Dornan thriller The Fall.

Who’s in the cast of The Dry on BritBox?

Ciarán Hinds (our not-so-secret crush) portrays Tom in the cast of The Dry on BritBox.

Game of Thrones fans will know him as Mance Rayder, and he also starred in the recent Oscar-winning film Belfast.

The actor, 69, is also best known for playing DCS James Langton in Above Suspicion, Gaius Julius Caesar in Rome, and Michael Maguire in series 3 of ED! fave Shetland.

Ciaran is also known for voicing Grand Pabbie, the Troll King in the animated film Frozen (2013) and its sequel, Frozen II (2019).

Vanity Fair actress Pom Boyd plays Bernie Sheridan, and Frank of Ireland viewers will recognise her as Mary.

Meanwhile, Siobhán Cullen also stars in the cast of The Dry.

TV fans will recognise her for playing Caroline Reasley in The Long Call, Carrie Scanlon in The Split and Katie Devlin in Origin.

Moe Dunford also joins the cast of The Dry on BritBox.

Viewers will know him best for playing Detective Sam O’Neill in The Dublin Detectives, Aethelwulf in Vikings and Sam Dunbar in Striking Out.

The Dry streams on BritBox from Thursday May 05 2022.

