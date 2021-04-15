Frank of Ireland is Channel 4’s newest comedy show, which stands apart due to its impressive cast of actors – including a Star Wars villain and a Normal People actor.

So who appears in Frank of Ireland, what’s it about and how many episodes is it?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson) and Frank (Brian Gleeson) in Frank of Ireland (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Frank of Ireland about?

Frank of Ireland is a joint production between Channel 4 and Amazon Studios which begins on Friday April 15 2021.

It’s produced by Sharon Horgan’s Merman Productions so, along with the cast, has amazing potential!

The black comedy with plenty of swearing describes itself as “a physical and ridiculous brand of humour with an original twist”.

It follows Frank Marron, a “32-year-old catastrophe”.

Frank lives in Dublin with his mother Mary who still gives him pocket money.

He calls himself a musician, even though he hasn’t written a song or played a gig in seven years and five months.

His ex-girlfriend has a new boyfriend for the first time since they split, and his best mate, frankly, makes Frank look good.

Frank of Ireland stars Brian Gleeson as Frank (Credit: Channel 4)

Frank of Ireland cast: Brian Gleeson plays Frank Marron

Brian plays the titular Frank Marron, a self-centred man-child who has an unhealthy fixation on his ex-girlfriend Áine (played by Sarah Greene).

He’s a failing singer-songwriter who thinks the world owes him a living.

Frank is played by Brian Gleeson.

Dublin-born Brian is famous for his role as Jimmy McCavern in Peaky Blinders.

He’s also appeared in Rebellion, Resistance and The Bisexual, as well as the films Hellboy and Assassin’s Creed.

Brian, 33, is part of a famous acting family.

His brother Domhnall, who appears with him in Frank of Ireland, is also an actor (see below).

Their dad is Emmy Award-winning Brendan Gleeson, 66, star of Braveheart, Harry Potter and Cold Mountain.

Brian co-wrote the comedy with his brother Domhnall and writing partner Michael Moloney.

Doofus is played by Domhnall Gleeson (Credit: Channel 4)

Frank of Ireland cast: Domhnall Gleeson plays Doofus

Domhnall, 37, portrays Frank’s best friend Doofus.

Doofus is Frank’s wingman and gopher.

Film fans will recognise Domhnall from his many film roles including Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise.

He also starred as Captain Andrew Henry in the 2015 film The Revenant, Alan Milne in Goodbye Christopher Robin and bunny-hating Thomas McGregor in Peter Rabbit.

The Irish actor is perhaps most famous for playing the evil General Hux, enemy to the Jedi, in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Sarah Greene played Connell’s mum in BBC One’s Normal People (Credit: BBC One)

Frank of Ireland cast: Sarah Greene plays Áine

Actress Sarah Greene, 36, portrays Áine.

Since her break up with Frank six years ago, she’s been trying to move on with her life.

Cork-born Sarah Greene is probably best known for portraying Connell’s mum Lorraine in Normal People (and maybe her famous ex-boyfriend, Poldark‘s Aidan Turner).

She won an Irish Film and Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama, for her role as Hecate Poole in Penny Dreadful.

Sarah narrowly missed out on the role of Vanessa, the female lead in Ryan Reynolds’ film Deadpool.

The 5’4 actress won the lead role as Cassie Maddox and Lexie Mangan in Dublin Murders last year.

She’s also played Judith in Vikings, May in Rebellion and Maxine in Ransom.

The Frank of Ireland cast includes Brian Gleeson and Sarah Greene (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor plays Peter-Brian

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor plays Áine’s new boyfriend Peter-Brian.

He’s a doctor, the total opposite to Frank.

Tom is known for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and The Infiltrator.

He also starred opposite Sarah Greene as Tom Mackey in Dublin Murders.

The Dublin-born actor has also popped up in Peaky Blinders and Love/Hate.

Frank of Ireland cast including Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary is played by Pom Boyd

Mary is Frank’s mum, who has “a laissez-faire attitude to life, a bohemian lifestyle, and a 1995 Volvo in reasonable condition”.

Pom Boyd is an actress and director, known for Vanity Fair, Birthday and Snakes and Ladders.

She actually has very few TV credits to her name, but is very well known in theatre.

Pom Boyd as Mary in Frank of Ireland (Credit: Channel 4)

How many episodes is Frank of Ireland and how can I watch them?

Frank of Ireland is six episodes, meaning the final episode should air on May 20.

However, all six episodes will be available to binge watch after the credits roll.

Frank of Ireland begins on Thursday April 15 2021 at 10pm on Channel 4.

