The Drowning on Channel 5 promises to be the next big thriller of 2021, and it will be another success story for writer Tim Dynevor.

The name should be familiar to you – he has a very famous family!

As well as a successful writing career himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tim, and his family.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor on holiday in Barbados with husband, writer Tim Dynevor (Credit: Splash)

Who is writer Tim Dynevor? What else has he written?

Tim is a scriptwriter, most famous for his time on ITV soap Emmerdale.

He was nominated for a BAFTA for his work on Emmerdale in 2008.

Tim wrote episodes of the ITV soap on and off between 1995 and 2016, contributing to over 280 episodes.

He also tried his hand at acting, and appeared in one episode of Watching in 1992.

The Drowning is co-written by Tim Dynevor, alongside creators Francesca Brill and Luke Watson.

The show is produced by Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s Unstoppable Film & Television.

Tim’s father is the late former Coronation Street director Gerard Dynevor, who tragically took his own life in 1969.

Who is writer Tim Dynevor married to?

Tim, 58, is married to Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe on the soap.

The pair married in Trafford, Greater Manchester, in 1995.

He supported Sally through her real life battle with breast cancer in 2009.

Sally, 57, received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year honours.

Writer Tim Dynevor got to see his daughter Phoebe as Daphne in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Does writer Tim Dynevor have a famous daughter?

Tim and Sally have three children, including actress Phoebe Dynevor.

Phoebe, 25, raised a few eyebrows recently when she portrayed Daphne in raunchy period drama Bridgerton.

Mum Sally recently admitted she skipped through her daughter’s sex scenes while watching the hit series.

Phoebe has also appeared in Waterloo Road as Siobhan Mailey and as Lauren in Prisoners’ Wives.

Tim and Sally are also the proud parents of Samuel Dynevor, 23, and Harriet Fleur ‘Hattie’ Dynevor, 17.

What is The Drowning about?

The Drowning has an all-star cast – perfect to cheer up a dreary lockdown February.

The plot follows mum Jodie, whose son has been missing for eight years.

When she sees teenager Daniel, she becomes convinced he is her missing child.

But is he really who she thinks he is?

Jodie embarks on a dangerous journey that takes her to the edge of reason.

How far will she go to find a missing child?

Who is in the cast of The Drowning?

Jill Halfpenny, Jonas Armstrong and Rupert Penry-Jones head the cast of the identity thriller.

Former EastEnders and Strictly star Jill plays fraught mum Jodie.

She has been rebuilding her life since the disappearance of her son – until the sight of Daniel threatens to up-end the life that she has carefully pieced back together.

The Bay’s Jonas Armstrong portrays Jason, Jodie’s brother, the only real support she has had in her life.

The Split’s Deborah Findlay plays Jodie’s mother Lynn, with whom she has a tricky relationship.

Meanwhile, Cody Molko plays Daniel, the boy Jodie becomes fixated with.

Whitechapel and Spooks star Rupert Penry-Jones plays Daniel’s father Mark, an architect who keeps a tight rein on his emotions and on his son’s life.

When does it start?

The Drowning kicks off on Monday February 1 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

The four parter will run over consecutive nights, from Monday to Thursday.

So no hanging around for too long for the next episode!

The Drowning is set to be the next big thriller of 2021 (Credit: Channel 5)

Where was it filmed?

Filming took place in and around Dublin in Ireland.

Scenes were filmed in 2020.



