The Diana Interview: Prince William should be king next instead of Charles, say viewers

The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess concluded last night and sparked a call for Prince William to be the next king instead of Charles.

The two-part ITV documentary took viewers back to Diana’s explosive BBC Panorama interview and her failed marriage with the Prince of Wales.

What happened in part two of The Diana Interview?

Tuesday (November 10) evening’s episode covered the allegations that journalist Martin Bashir used forged bank statements as part of a clandestine plan to convince Diana to agree to an interview, something the BBC has denied.

It also showed footage from their Panorama conversation, including Diana’s shock claim that Charles might not be suitable as a monarch.

During the interview, Martin asked Diana how she thought Charles would be as a king. She said: “There was always conflict on that subject [of Charles becoming king] with him when we discussed it, and I understood that conflict, because it’s a very demanding role, being Prince of Wales, but it’s an equally more demanding role being King.

Blimey what a programme… Prince William should be king, NOT Charles.

“And being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now, and being King would be a little bit more suffocating. And because I know the character I would think that the ‘top job’, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that.”

It appears a number of viewers shared that view.

As the documentary aired, a some royal fans called for Prince William to take the throne in place of his father.

Others were angry at how Prince Charles had an affair with Camilla while still with Diana, leaving the latter hurt and struggling with self-confidence issues. They claimed the documentary would “do nothing” for the royal’s popularity.

What did ITV viewers say about Prince William and Prince Charles?

One said on Twitter: “After watching Diana tonight I still miss our queen of hearts. Prince Charles should never become king… will never forgive him of how he treated Diana, Prince William should become king and be our King of Hearts x.”

Another tweeted: “Blimey what a programme… Prince William should be king, NOT Charles.”

A third wrote: “They might as [well] skip Prince Charles and give the throne to William when the time comes #thedianainterview.”

Someone else tweeted, after watching the first part of the documentary: “There is no way #princecharles can be king…”

