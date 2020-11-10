The Diana Interview: Prince Charles’ tampon comment to Camilla shocks viewers

The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess shocked ITV viewers last night when it re-aired Prince Charles‘ comments about being Camilla’s tampon in another life.

During the first part of the documentary, shown on Monday (November 9) evening, viewers were taken through Diana’s marriage with the Prince of Wales and the years leading up to her famous BBC Panorama interview.

The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess got underway last night (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV’s interview documentary say about Charles and Diana?

The programme explained how Charles remained close to Camilla Parker Bowles while he was married to the princess, who was painfully aware of their connection.

At one point, she cried in public as she watched Charles jet off for royal duties overseas.

Observers assumed she was sad to see her husband go, but The Diana Interview claimed it was actually because, moments earlier, she had walked in on Prince Charles having a pre-departure phone conversation with Camilla.

The ITV documentary featured Prince Charles tampon comments to Camilla (Credit: ITV)

What did Prince Charles say about being reincarnated as Camilla’s tampon?

Later in the documentary, it reminded viewers of a leaked phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla that saw the latter saying the prince would want to be her knickers in another life.

Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.

Charles responded by joking he would probably end up reincarnated as her tampon.

Viewers reacted with shock at Prince Charles’ Tampax comment (Credit: ITV)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said with a laughing-crying emoji: “I forgot Charlie said that #Tampax #TheDianaInterview.”

Another put, with a vomiting emoji: “Charles wanted to be Camilla’s tampon #TheDianaInterview.”

“Yes!” said a third. “Never forget, Charles wanted to be Camilla’s tampon #thedianainterview.”

Someone else put: “Prince Charles getting caught on tape saying he wanted to come back as a Tampax mun.”

However, in the recording, Prince Charles appeared to intone that he did not want to come back as Camilla’s tampon.

Camilla said: “What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.”

Charles laughed and replied: “Or, god forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck.”

ED! contacted Prince Charles’ reps for comment.

