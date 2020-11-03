Prince William ‘unimpressed that Meghan and Harry misled public with Archie’s birth,’ says expert

Prince William apparently wasn’t happy with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over a decision about their son Archie’s birth, an expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was born at 5:26am on May 6, 2019.

However, Buckingham Palace didn’t announce the news to the public until 2pm that day.

Prince William apparently wasn’t happy with Meghan and Harry delaying the announcement of Archie’s birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert Robert Lacey said William believed the couple had “misled the public” in his book Battle of Brothers.

He said: “Harry and Meghan were resolute that their newborn baby’s first sight of the world should not be the same insane and lethal camera-flashing that had attended — had actually brought about — the death of Diana.”

According to The Sun, Robert claimed William felt “frustrated” by their decision.

He added: “William did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.

Harry and Meghan announced Archie’s birth hours after he was born (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He and Kate failed to visit the new arrival for a full eight days.”

How did Meghan and Harry announce Archie’s birth?

Meghan and Harry took a different approach to William and wife Kate Middleton when it came to announcing the birth of their son.

William did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced all three of their children to the world’s press on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Each one also took place hours after Kate gave birth.

However, Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their son via a statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in America (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple then waited a couple of days for their first photocall with Archie, which took place at Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Harry now live in America with their one-year-old son.

Last month, reports claimed the royal couple won’t return to the UK for Christmas.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said that this is ‘disappointing’ for the Queen.

Katie added that Her Majesty, 94, greatly misses both her grandson Harry and her great-grandson baby Archie.

