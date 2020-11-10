Loose Women star Janet Street Porter has said Princess Diana looked “on the brink” during her famous 1995 Panorama interview.

The panelists were discussing last night’s first episode of The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess.

Before her tragic death in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, the late Princess of Wales did an interview with Martin Bashir.

In it, Diana spoke candidly about her struggles with bulimia and her failed marriage to Prince Charles.

Janet Street Porter said she now has a new perspective on the interview (Credit: ITV)

What did Janet Street Porter say on Loose Women?

Speaking about the documentary, Janet said: “I think what it shows is how unprepared Princess Diana was for what royal life entailed.

“And how unprepared Prince Charles was to have a young bride.”

She continued: “Princess Diana, by the time she did it, had so many other things going on in her mind.

“She was so suspicious of people.

The panel discussed the Princess Diana documentary (Credit: ITV)

The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess

“When you look at her now doing the interview, you are not looking at a woman that is composed, she is absolutely on the brink.”

Meanwhile, Nadia Sawalha also shared her views.

She explained: “We just didn’t realise at the time. We were all caught up in this fairytale. But now when you look back at photos – God she looked so unhappy.”

Read more: Princess Diana fans lash out at Martin Bashir over new photos

The documentary’s claims shocked the panelists (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Prince Charles’ tampon comment to Camilla disgust documentary viewers

She added that it must have been awful for Diana’s family and friends to have watched the historical Panorama interview.

She continued: “I just can’t imagine how painful that must have been for her and for her family and friends.

“Watching a slow motion nightmare really as she revealed more and more.

“But you know who I was thinking about? Harry and William.”

Princess Diana did the interview two years before her death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Ruth Langsford noted: “Whenever I see these documentaries or parts of this interview I just see huge sadness actually for both parties.

“It’s terribly sad and she was so young. I’d forgotten – she was just 19 years old [when she became engaged to Prince Charles].”

The documentary is part of a two-part series, alleging that Princess Diana was misguided by journalist Martin Bashir into doing the interview.

The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Like this story? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.