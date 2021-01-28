The Chasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace are three of the biggest brains of the quizzing universe with a combined IQ that some of us probably couldn’t even add up.

In The Chasers Road Trip on ITV1, they escape the confines of the studio to embark on an adventure.

The aim? To discover if they really are as smart as they think they are.

Read on to find out the IQ of The Chasers, and more about episode two of their ITV1 series.

Mark Labbett and Anne Hegerty on The Chasers Road Trip. But what are The Chasers’ IQ? (Credit: ITV)

The Chasers’ IQ: Mark Labbett

Mark, aka The Beast, has an IQ of 155 – which is WAY above average.

The average IQ is between 90 and 110.

Mark’s IQ is more than enough to get you into high IQ society Mensa.

The 55-year-old believes he is the cleverest of the Chasers.

He says on the show: “Who’s the most intelligent out of the three of us? Me. And why do I say it? Because I believe it, and it’s true, and my ego says it’s true.

“The others are welcome to prove me wrong but… Good luck, guys.”

What is The Chaser Anne Hegerty’s IQ?

Anne has been named the most successful of all the Chasers, with a total win percentage of 82.4 per cent on ITV’s The Chase.

Although she has not actually revealed her IQ, a fan of The Chase tried to find out who the smartest Chaser was by working out who won the most regularly.

They watched nearly 900 episodes of the quiz show hosted by Bradley Walsh, and calculated how many wins and losses each Chaser had.

Very impressively, Anne has had 100 per cent accuracy in 23 shows.

She has the highest amount of clean sweeps, which means she hasn’t got a question wrong in the Final Chase.

Anne, 62, credits her autism with her success on the show.

She says: “I think I’m a better quizzer because I’m autistic.

“I think autism makes it easier for me to remember stuff.”

However, sitting very close behind Anne is Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, who has a win percentage of 82.3 per cent, which is only 0.1 per cent off leader Anne.

In third place, it’s Mark, who is followed by Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen.

The research put Shaun in final place with an average of 75.1 per cent.

Newbie Darragh Ennis hasn’t had the chance to prove himself just yet!

Shaun Wallace on The Chasers Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

The Chasers’ IQ: Shaun Wallace

Shaun has revealed that embarking on the road trip taught him that having “an IQ of a million” does not make you superior.

The 60-year-old said he’d discovered there was more to intelligence than he had previously thought.

Speaking about his co-stars, he said: “I know that I am bright, but discovered that I’m clever in a different way to the other two, because there are different forms of intelligence, such as, you have got emotional intelligence.”

He added: “The mere fact that you may have an IQ of a million, it doesn’t make you any more superior to anyone else, because you have got to use your intellect in different ways, in different situations.

“You have got to have that empathy, that’s just me, only in comparison to my companions.”

Shaun has not yet revealed his actual IQ.

How to check your own IQ

A person’s IQ can be calculated by taking an intelligence test.

The average IQ is 100 by definition.

If you achieve a score higher than 100, you did better than the average person.

In general, IQ tests are administered one-on-one, with a trained psychologist.

However, there are lots of online versions like the 123 Test and Test Guide.

Anne Hegerty takes on a child at Scrabble – and is surprised with the results (Credit: ITV)

The Chasers Road Trip episode two, ITV1

The three-part series follows the “three titans of trivia” as they travel the globe to take on child geniuses, great apes, and the latest AI and robot technology.

In episode two, the Chasers journey to the UK and go head-to-head with child geniuses in order to weigh up to what degree intelligence is innate or can be developed.

But, while some of the UK’s brightest kids impress Anne, Mark and Shaun, they are shocked to learn that they themselves have something surprising in common, which could unlock the mystery to the trio’s amazing memories.

The Chasers Road Trip: Planes, Trains and Automobiles continues on Thursday January 28 at 9pm on ITV1.

