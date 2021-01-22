The Chasers Road Trip star Anne Hegerty has clapped back as she was criticised for walking away from an activity.

On Thursday night’s episode, Anne and her co-stars Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace visited a country music venue in the US.

However, Anne became overwhelmed due to her autism and had to take a break on the side.

Anne Hegerty clapped back at criticism for walking away from an activity (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chasers Road Trip?

Anne, Mark and Shaun were kitted out in their country outfits as they stepped into the club.

Read more: The Chasers Road Trip: Anne Hegerty apologises for sporting swimsuit

As they walked in, people were on the dance floor as music was playing.

The trio then took to the dance floor but Anne started to look overwhelmed.

Anne looked overwhelmed on The Chasers Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

She told the camera: “One of the things that quite often goes along with autism is certain sensory issues.

“It’s about not really liking noise to come out at me – especially if I am feeling a bit tired or stressed.”

Anne added: “Sometimes I need to just take myself away, have a bit of quiet, jump on the WiFi, do a bit of online quizzing and I’m fine.”

Anne is then seen sitting at the side on her phone as she enjoyed some quiet time.

Many viewers praised Anne on Twitter for taking herself out of the situation.

Anne took some time out (Credit: ITV)

However, one person tweeted: “Anne has an excuse for everything.”

Anne then replied: “Ruled out on medical grounds!” referring to her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle when she was often ruled out of Bushtucker trials on medical grounds.

Ruled out on medical grounds! 😆 — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) January 21, 2021

Viewers praise Anne

Meanwhile, others praised Anne on Twitter.

One person said: “Really enjoying this, seeing the Chasers in a different light! @anne_hegerty’s openness about autism is extremely refreshing too!”

Read more: Anne Hegerty reveals The Chase stars all look after each other

Another tweeted: “Everything I watch with Anne in it makes me love her even more.

“It’s so nice to hear her talking so openly about autism having experienced a lot of the same things too.”

Did you enjoy The Chasers Road Trip? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.