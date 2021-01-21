The Chasers Road Trip star Anne Hegerty apologised to viewers for wearing a swimsuit.

The ITV series sees Anne and her The Chase co-stars Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace take a road trip around America.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday, the trio spoke about filming for the show which promoted Anne’s apology.

Anne, Mark and Shaun spoke about The Chasers Road Trip on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Anne say about The Chasers Road Trip?

In the show, I’m A Celebrity star Anne, Mark and Shaun go swimming with dolphins to learn their tricks.

Phillip Schofield asked: “One of the things Anne looked like you might have enjoyed is the dolphins.”

Anne replied: “Yeah, it wasn’t so much the dolphins I just enjoy swimming and open water.

Anne went swimming with dolphins (Credit: ITV/Boundless Productions)

“I’m sorry everyone had to see me in a [swimsuit], it was not a bikini.”

As a clip played showing Anne in the water with a life jacket on, she quipped: “And that’s me saying, ‘Can I please take the life jacket off?'”

Meanwhile, the series sees Mark, Anne and Shaun travel the globe to take on child geniuses, great apes, and the latest AI and robot technology.

Anne admitted on This Morning that doing the ITV series was a bit of a “stretch” for her because she’s previously spoken about not feeling the need to be massively sociable.

Anne said doing the show wasn’t something she “expected to do” (Credit: ITV)

She said: “It’s not really the sort of thing that I would have expected to do.”

Meanwhile, Shaun spoke about the challenges he loved facing in the series.

He said: “One of the challenges, you won’t see it tonight, but taking on a young prodigy who knew everything there was about the brain.

“I had about 10 minutes preparation and I got one question right. I was so happy that I got one question right, I celebrated and punched the air.”

Shaun, Anne and Mark road trip around America (Credit: ITV/Boundless Productions)

In addition, he added: “It was a fantastic experience working with Anne and Mark. Taking ourselves out of our comfort zones and I had a fantastic time with the two of them.

“I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

The Chasers Road Trip: Trains Brains and Automobiles airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

