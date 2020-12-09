The Chase featured an apparent Spice Girls tribute today, but it left fans of the ITV quiz show divided.

During Wednesday (December 9) afternoon’s episode, host Bradley Walsh welcomed four new contestants into the studio.

And there was a connection between the names of the hopefuls.

The Chase featured an apparent nod to Spice Girls (Credit: ITV)

Why did viewers say there was a Spice Girls ‘reunion’ on The Chase?

Playing in today’s episode were Gerry, Emma, Mel and Victoria.

On Twitter, viewers noticed that their names brought to mind Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Victoria Beckham, stars of ’90s pop group Spice Girls.

While it might have been intended to get viewers sniggering, not everyone found it funny.

Another funny connection between The Chase contestants’ names (Credit: ITV)

The show’s producers often group contestants together based on connections shared between their names.

However, a number of those watching today’s episode said they felt bored over the apparent joke.

On Twitter, one said: “Crap chaser and endless tweets about the Spice Girls and Kpop. Think I’ll go for a pint #TheChase.”

The Spice Girls on #TheChase today these producers crack me up.

Another wrote: “#BradleyWalsh pretending he didn’t notice the Spice Girls names on #TheChase tonight, getting boring.”

A third put: “Even the production team are getting bored with the format… Spice Girls… yawn #TheChase.”

ITV viewers laugh at pop reference

Not everyone felt that way, though, as a number of The Chase viewers thought it was hilarious.

“#TheChase love how all the contestants are named after Spice Girls,” said one.

“LOOOOL Spice Girls(ish) on #thechase,” wrote a second.

Victoria was the first of her team to take on Jenny Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “Can’t believe we’ve got a Spice Girls reunion #TheChase.”

Someone else said: “The Spice Girls on #TheChase today, these producers crack me up. Gerry, Emma, Mel, Victoria.”

It follows grumbles over the show’s sets of questions.

New chaser Darragh Ennis, who made his debut on the programme last month, has racked up a number of impressive wins to date.

However, in an episode last week, after he stormed to victory in the final chase, a number of those watching at home claimed the show had handed Darragh some fairly easy questions.

