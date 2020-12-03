The Chase viewers have accused new Chaser Darragh Ennis of having “easy” questions.

Darragh stormed to victory in the final chase on Wednesday evening, although the team put up a fearsome score.

However, viewers concluded that it was all a bit too easy.

New Chaser Darragh was on top form on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened to new Chaser Darragh Ennis on The Chase?

Led by the impressive Mary, the team of three contestants racked up an impressive 18 points in the final chase.

Mary was absolutely steaming it and answering question after question.

However, when the team looked as though it would score over 20 points, they ran out of steam.

That’s when Darragh – who only joined the show last month – sensed his opportunity.

He proceeded to rattle off an impressive 15 straight correct answers.

The team had one chance to push back (Credit: ITV)

When it came to question 16, host Bradley Walsh asked: “Clavia is the name for which German instrument?”

Answering ‘guitar’ he gave the team an opportunity to push back.

But they got it wrong and Darragh finished the job with 25 seconds left.

And it wasn’t long until viewers made their opinions known.

How did fans react?

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “I sometimes wonder if the #Chaser gets a wee peek at the set A or set B questions… Is acting part of the training for the Chaser?!!”

Another said: “Contestants get the harder questions and the Chaser gets the shorter and easier questions yet again #thechase.”

The questions they give the Chaser are SO MUCH easier than they give to the public.

Finally, a third fumed: “The questions they give the Chaser on #thechase are SO MUCH easier than they give to the public.

“It makes 90% of the show pointless. It’s like a fruit machine they only pay out when they want to.”

Anne says the Chasers will be earning less (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, established Chaser, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, claimed that the group of Chasers will earn less now Darragh has come aboard.

She explained that the Chasers get paid per show.

Anne said: “If you’re going to divide the shows by six rather than five, then, you know, do the maths.”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, from 5pm.

