Darragh Ennis Mark Labbett
News

New chaser Darragh Ennis praises Mark Labbett as he shuts down claims he is better than The Beast

The Menace made his debut on The Chase last month

By Richard Bell
| Updated:

New chaser Darragh Ennis recently joined Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace as one of the stars of ITV’s The Chase.

The Irishman is yet to be defeated, which has impressed fans of the popular quiz show.

However, this week the brainbox had to shut down claims he is even better on the show than his fellow quizzers, as one fan compared him with The Beast.

The Chase Darragh
Darragh Ennis praised Mark Labbett on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

What did the new chaser say about Mark Labbett?

On Twitter, one viewer said they thought Darragh should teach Mark a thing or two about quizzing, but the The Menace replied and insisted he himself still had a lot to learn.

Read more: Mark Labbett weight loss: Fans say Chase star looks ‘much younger’ in new selfie

The fan tweeted: “I’m currently watching the chase and I think that @bones_giles is doing better than most of the other chasers because mark is not on form today I think Darragh need to teach him some of his techniques.”

The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off weight loss
Darragh said he learns a lot from The Beast and the other chasers (Credit: ITV)

In his humble reply, Darragh referred to himself as a ‘Padawan’, which is the word for an apprentice Jedi in the Star Wars films.

He said: “Hahaha. Absolutely not. I am the young Padawan and I learn from Mark and the others every day. I’ve a LOT of work to do to get up to their standard.”

Darragh made his debut on The Chase last month, when he got off to a shaky start and almost lost.

I am the young Padawan and I learn from Mark and the others every day.

However, he pulled it back during the final chase and has since managed to keep a clean sheet.

Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis made his debut on The Chase last month (Credit: ITV)

Darragh Ennis’ record-breaking debut on The Chase

The new chaser broke records with his debut episode, too, as ITV revealed it saw the biggest audience in the programme’s 11-year history.

Read more: The Chase star Jenny Ryan ‘cried every day’ watching Kevin Sinfield raise money for MND

ITV said that figure was the biggest of any daytime TV show this year, on any channel, excluding news, coronavirus briefings and sports.

It smashed a previous record set the day before, which experienced an average of 4.8 million viewers.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Zara Tindall pregnant: Royal expecting third baby after two miscarriages
Royal Variety Performance: Sheridan Smith takes on Cilla Black leaving viewers in ‘floods of tears’
Antiques Roadshow lamp worth £11,000
Antiques Roadshow: Four most valuable items as guest discovers ugly lamp is worth thousands
What happens in tonight's Corrie 60th anniversary episode
Coronation Street 60th anniversary episode: Will it end with Geoff Metcalfe dead?
Why was Prince Philip missing from royal family photocall?
Why was Prince Philip missing from royal family photocall with the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton?
Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning: Fans say it’s too expensive