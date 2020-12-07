Jenny Ryan from The Chase has told her fans she spent all of last week in tears as she urged them to dig deep in their pockets.

On Twitter, The Vixen said watching rugby star Kevin Sinfield run in aid of motor neurone disease (MND) reduced her to tears.

Kevin took on a marathon challenge inspired by his pal Rob Burrow, the rugby ace who revealed last year he has MND.

Jenny Ryan is one of six quizzers on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase star Jenny Ryan say about Kevin Sinfield?

On Twitter, Jenny, best known as one of the chasers on the ITV quiz show, praised Kevin and the wider rugby league family.

And she called on her followers to donate to help Kevin’s fundraising effort reach the £1million mark.

The Chase’s Jenny Ryan said cried every day watching Kevin Sinfield (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She tweeted: “The rugby league family are magnificent. I’ve cried every day this week watching Kevin Sinfield run for MND research inspired by his friend Rob Burrow (two legends I was lucky to see play).

The rugby league family are magnificent. I’ve cried every day this week watching Kevin Sinfield.

“Let’s get them over the £1m mark by the time Kev reaches the finish line today.”

Sure enough, Kevin did indeed manage to hit the seven-figure fundraising mark.

Kevin Sinfield raises £1.2million for MND

After running seven marathons in seven days for his former teammate Rob, Kevin discovered he had raised £1.2million after crossing the final finishing line today (Monday, December 7).

He said afterwards: “I’m overwhelmed. It’s unbelievable and I’m so happy we got it done.

Jenny goes by the name of The Vixen on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

“After the first day I did worry we’d bitten off more than we could chew, but the donations and the support just fuelled us. It’s overwhelming.

“My wife asked me if someone offered to double it, would you do it again? And in an instant I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely’. I’m busted and broken now, but it’s what mates do – they look after each other.”

