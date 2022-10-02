Jenny Ryan concentrating on The Chase
TV

The Chase: Jenny Ryan issues plea for help over ‘disgusting’ troll

'Name and shame them Jenny'

By Nancy Brown

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has been branded an “appalling person” in an extraordinary rant on social media.

Jenny shared the abusive tweet with her fans earlier today (October 2).

And, as she done so, Jenny issued a plea in the hope that her fans could help clear up the issue behind the tweet.

Jenny Ryan concentrating on The Chase
The Chase favourite Jenny Ryan has hit back at a troll who called her an ‘appalling person’ (Credit: YouTube)

The Chase star Jenny Ryan cruelly trolled

Jenny screengrabbed the troll’s message and asked: “Can anyone enlighten me as to what this person is referring to?”

The accompanying message read: “I thought you were disgusting in Beat the Chasers with your attitude towards your fellow Chasers.

“And it was embarrassing on The Chase watching you blow your own trumpet.

“But seeing the episode with Ria and Margot again demonstrated what an appalling person you are.”

Jenny fans react

Fans rallied round to show their support for The Chase favourite.

“Gosh Jenny, I’m so sorry you have to put up with this abuse. Ignore them,” said one.

“Appalling person?? Wow! Very harsh and untrue!! Why do people still think it’s okay to write nasty stuff online? Why is this still happening?” asked another.

“Name and shame them Jenny,” another urged.

“Ignore them Jenny. I think you’re brilliant and I’m sure many other people do too. You’re very pretty, very clever and have an amazing singing voice,” they said.

“There are some horrible people about – you are not one of these people Jenny,” assured another.

“Some sad armchair warrior! Ignore them and keep up the great work,” said another.

“Just a typical sad lonely person with no friends no life and no one cares. Forget them Jenny,” said another fan.

Hitting back at the trolls

It’s not the first time Jenny has been attacked by trolls – and neither is it the only time she’s rightly called them out.

Earlier this year, Jenny responded to a troll who called her unattractive.

It read: “@jenlion being patronising, sarcastic, and rude to the contestants on The Chase is not an attractive feature.”

In response to the tweet, Jenny wrote: “Well, isn’t it great that my job isn’t to be attractive?”

The Chase star Jenny Ryan goes blonde

The shock trolling tweet came just a week after Jenny debuted a style shake-up on an episode of Celebrity Lingo.

The ITV star is usually seen wearing black and sporting a pair of pointy-eyed specs and red hair as her alter ego The Vixen.

However, that was all change when she appeared with This Morning’s Dr Ranj on Celebrity Lingo last weekend (September 25).

Instead of her usual attire, Jenny sported a summery outfit and showed off a snazzy blonde hairdo.

Viewers rushed to social media to share their views on Jenny’s new look.

