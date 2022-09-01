The Chase contestant makes shock confession about ‘hot’ chaser

The Chase last night (Wednesday, August 31) saw a contestant shockingly confess to having a crush on a “hot” Chaser – Jenny Ryan!

The contestant didn’t expect to actually come face to face with the Chaser he fancied – but his face was a picture when he did!

Toby was on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

Contestant confesses crush on The Chase

Last night saw four more contestants compete on The Chase in the hope of winning big.

Amongst the contestants was Toby, a 75-year-old retired autctioneer.

After picking up £3,000 in the cash builder round, Toby was asked by Bradley Walsh which of the Chasers he’d like to face.

“I’ll take on the Vixen,” Toby said.

“Why the Vixen?” host Bradley asked.

“Because she’s so hot isn’t she!” Toby replied.

Toby took on Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Toby’s crush

Toby was then delighted to see Jenny herself walk out and take her place at the table.

“There you have it, Toby,” Bradley said as Toby went red in the face.

“It is indeed, the hot Vixen, Jenny,” he said.

Unfortunately for Toby, things didn’t go very well for him when he went up against his crush.

The Vixen managed to catch him when he was three steps away from home.

“Thanks for the lesson,” he told Jenny as he was knocked out of the game.

Dan won £80k last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on The Chase?

Things went from bad to worse for Toby’s team as the show went on.

Annabelle went up next, and though she managed to pick up £8k in the cash builder, Jenny managed to catch up with her.

Sarah was third up. She racked up £3,000 in the cash builder, but Jenny caught up with her too.

However, the tide turned when Dan stepped up. He accumulated £5,000 in the cash builder but went for the high offer of £80k!

Dan evaded Jenny succesfully, booking himself a spot in the Final Chase, where he performed magnificently.

He put 17 steps between himself and Jenny, which proved to be too much for the Chaser.

This meant that Dan broke the record for the biggest solo win in Chase history!

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

