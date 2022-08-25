The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left stunned by a blunder made by Shaun Wallace during yesterday’s show (Wednesday, August 24).

Shaun’s blunder was picked up by viewers too, who took to Twitter to mock him.

Four new contestants took on Shaun (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Bradley Walsh’s The Chase last night?

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw yet another four contestants attempt to win a big money prize.

The contestants taking on Shaun last night included Christopher, Louise, Olivia, and Lee.

First up was Christopher. He racked up £6,000 in the cash builder, however, he wasn’t able to evade Shaun.

Next up was Olivia, who accumulated £5,000 in the cash builder. She too was caught by Shaun.

Louise was third up to the plate and racked up £6,000 in the cash builder. She successfully managed to evade Shaun, booking herself a slot in the Final Chase.

Last up was Lee – and it was here where Shaun made his embarrassing mistake.

The question that tripped Shaun up (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace’s blunder

Lee was last to try his luck and managed to rack up £4,000 in the cash builder.

Things got even better for Lee when a certain question came up during his bout with Shaun.

“Alfred Eisenstaedt’s famous photo of a sailor kissing a girl in Times Square was taken on what day in 1945?” the question read.

Lee answered with option B – V-E Day. However, he was wrong. The answer was in fact V-J Day.

Lee wasn’t the only one who got the answer wrong though – Shaun did too!

“What?!” a stunned Bradley said as Shaun’s wrong answer was revealed.

“I’ve seen that photograph, I’ve always thought it was on Victory in Europe Day,” Shaun said.

Viewers were shocked (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on Twitter

Bradley wasn’t the only one shocked at Shaun’s wrong answer – viewers of The Chase were too.

“Shaun is definitely paid more to get questions wrong,” one viewer tweeted.

“VE Day in America [laughing emojis],” another wrote.

“Thought Shaun would get it on the dates,” a third said.

Back on the show, Shaun managed to prevent Lee and Louise from walking away with £10,000. He caught up with their 14-step lead with 45 seconds remaining.

