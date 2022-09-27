The Chase star Jenny Ryan surprised viewers with a brand-new look this weekend.

Jenny made an appearance on Celebrity Lingo on Sunday (September 25).

The ITV star is usually seen wearing black and sporting a pair of pointy-eyed specs and red hair as her alter ego The Vixen.

However, that was all change when she appeared with This Morning’s Dr Ranj on Celebrity Lingo.

Instead of her usual attire, Jenny sported a summery outfit and showed off a snazzy blonde hairdo.

On the show, she also appeared alongside TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Jenny Ryan showed off her new look on Celebrity Lingo (Credit: ITV)

Presenter RuPaul asked her: “Jenny, you grew up in Bolton. Did you know each other while you were there?”

She replied: “There’s a lot of well-known people from Bolton but seeing Vernon growing up was such an inspiration to me.”

RuPaul laughed: “Oh are you throwing shade?” with Jenny admitting: “A little, just a little.”

Jenny managed to beat out the rest of the stars and made her way to the final of the show, bagging her chosen charity £20,000.

Celebrity Lingo viewers stunned as Jenny Ryan debuts new look

Viewers rushed to social media to share their views on Jenny’s new look.

One tweeted: “#celebritylingo OMG I JUST REALISED THATS CHASER JENNY! SHE LOOKS SO DIFFERENT!”

“#celebritylingo Jenny is looking good,” gushed a second ITV fan.

Jenny is looking good

A third commented: “So incredibly proud of Jenny and Dr Ranj for absolutely smashing it! Proud is an understatement but I am so incredibly proud to be #TeamVixen & #TeamJenny always #celebritylingo”.

However, not everyone was a big fan of Jenny’s hair.

One tweeted: “RuPaul is probably the most annoying host EVER – that fake laugh is so annoying. Not sure if I like Jenny with blonde hair…it drains her – she looks much better with red hair.”

“Has Jenny forgotten to put her dress on and has come on in her dressing gown?#celebritylingo,” moaned another viewer.

Jenny Ryan on The Chase as The Vixen with her classic red hair (Credit: ITV)

The Vixen bites back

Meanwhile, Jenny recently bit back at a Twitter troll that called her unnatractive.

A tweet naming her read: “@jenlion being patronising, sarcastic, and rude to the contestants on The Chase is not an attractive feature.”

In response to the tweet, Jenny wrote: “Well, isn’t it great that my job isn’t to be attractive?”

“At least, not to be attractive to this guy,” she added.

In the next tweet, she wrote: “It’s infuriating that in 2022 CE I’m still being primarily judged on whether some random man on the internet wants to bang me (based on some Victorian ideal of the meek and mild woman, apparently) rather than how good I am at my job.”

“Side note: I’m rarely patronising, let alone sarcastic or rude to the contestants,” she added.

Read more: The Chase contestant makes shock remark about ‘hot’ Chaser

The Chase is on ITV weekdays at 5pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.