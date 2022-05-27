The Chase viewers were left gobsmacked after finding out a contestant’s real age during yesterday’s show (Thursday, May 26).

Viewers just couldn’t believe that contestant Paul from Birmingham was the age that he said he was!

Paul’s age shocked viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase yesterday?

Yesterday’s episode of The Chase saw another team of four go up against the Chaser.

Amongst yesterday’s team was Paul from Birmingham.

Read more: The Chase viewers distracted by contestant’s appearance

Paul was a retired teacher, however, viewers were stunned by his age.

Whilst introducing himself, youthful-looking Paul revealed that he was in fact 60 years old!

Bradley Walsh couldn’t believe that Paul was the age he was. “Crikey, you look good for 60,” he said to him.

Paul’s looking good for 60 (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were as shocked as Bradley and many took to Twitter to share their surprise.

“Paul is 60???? What?!!!” one viewer tweeted.

Meanwhile, another said: “I beg your pardon Paul? You’re 60!? No way. He looks my age!”

In addition, a third wrote: “How the [bleep] is he 60 please wtf.”

“If Paul said he was 35 to 40, I would [bleeping] believe him! Honestly, I bet he still got asked for ID on his 40th birthday,” another tweeted.

Gordon caught viewers’ attention yesterday (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestants

Every episode of The Chase this week has featured a contestant who has caught viewers’ attention.

On Wednesday (May 25), a contestant called Gordon had viewers talking.

The 69-year-old reminded some viewers of a number of celebrities, and they took to Twitter to poke fun at him.

Read more: Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

“Tonight the role of Gordon will be played by renowned actor David Bradley,” one viewer tweeted.

Other comparisons Gordon received included Doc Brown from Back to the Future, Bill Bailey, and William Shakespeare.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, another contestant grabbed attention – this time for revealing that she intended to use the prize money to get a facelift!

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

