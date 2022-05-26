The Chase viewers distracted by contestant’s appearance

The Chase viewers found themselves seriously distracted by an ITV contestant’s appearance during yesterday’s show (Wednesday, May 25).

Viewers of the hit ITV show couldn’t help but point out the similarity between the contestant on the show and a certain Harry Potter character…

Gordon was a contestant on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on ITV

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw another four contestants go up against the Chaser in the hope of winning a big money prize.

One of the contestants competing on yesterday’s show was Gordon, a retired teacher from Glossop.

The 69-year-old was the second to take on the Chaser – and faced off against The Sinnerman, aka Paul Sinha.

In the cash builder round, Gordon managed to pick up £7,000. He stuck with the £7k when taking on Paul straight after.

He managed to evade the Chaser too, bringing £7,000 back for his team.

Gordon had a number of celebrity lookalikes (Credit: ITV)

However, it wasn’t Gordon’s performance that caught viewers’ attention – it was his appearance!

Many thought that the 69-year-old looked like Harry Potter actor David Bradley! Bradley played the role of Argus Filch – Hogwart’s horrible caretaker – in the hit franchise.

“Tonight the role of Gordon will be played by renowned actor David Bradley,” one viewer tweeted.

Another viewer compared Gordon to Doc Brown from Back to the Future.

“Come on Doc #TheChase,” they tweeted along with a snap of Christopher Lloyd’s iconic character.

“I know that he’s a retired English teacher, but does he really need to have his hair cut like William Shakespeare?” a third tweeted.

“Gordon uses the same barber as Bill Bailey…” another wrote.

Nichola drew attention this week (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestants

Gordon isn’t the only contestant to grab viewers’ – and Bradley Walsh‘s – attention this week.

On Tuesday night (May 24), Nichola, a contestant on the show, stunned Bradley when she told him she’d use the prize money to get a face lift.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think you look great,” Bradley told her.

“Well, you haven’t seen me in the morning. It’s like something that’s been dug up on time team,” Nichola said.

On Monday night (May 23), Esther – another contestant – wowed viewers with her performance.

She managed to win £10,000 in the cash builder round, before going on to help her team win £21,000 in the Final Chase.

“@ITV Esther on #thechase tonight was absolutely brill should be a chaser,” one viewer tweeted.

“Wow what a BRILLIANT player Esther is,” another said.

