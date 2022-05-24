The Chase viewers gushed over a contestant’s incredible performance as the show returned to screens yesterday evening (Monday, May 23).

Some viewers were so impressed with the contestant’s performance that they called for her to become one of the Chasers!

Esther picked up £10k! (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw a contestant make an incredible achievement.

The contestant who made a great impression on viewers was Esther – a 45-year-old solicitor.

Fans of the show knew they were watching someone special during the cash builder round.

Esther managed to sail through the cash builder in spectacular style.

The solicitor from Brentwood didn’t miss a single question as she accumulated a whopping £10,000!

“Ah mate, that was unbelievable, truly,” Bradley Walsh said at the end of the round. He then went on to tell her that what she had achieved was “truly magic” and very “rare”.

Esther’s achievement was branded “truly magic” by Bradley (Credit: ITV)

Esther on The Chase

After her brilliant performance on the cash builder round, Esther then took on Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen.

Jenny offered Esther the opportunity to play for £40,000.

However, Esther played it safe and stuck with the £10,000 she’d already bagged. The Vixen failed to catch her and she brought the £10k with her into the final round.

In the Final Chase, Esther and her teammates played for £21,000. They took on The Vixen.

Together, they managed to answer 20 questions correctly, giving Jenny an uphill battle to contend with.

It proved too much of a challenge for Jenny, who failed to catch the contestants – meaning they walked away with £21k!

Esther blew viewers away (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter during the show to gush over Esther and her performance.

Some even called for the 45-year-old to become a Chaser on the show!

“@ITV Esther on #thechase tonight was absolutely brill should be a chaser,” one viewer tweeted.

“Smashed that she is good Esther,” another said.

“I wish Esther had gone high,” a third said when she said no to £40k. “She’s so good.”

“Wow what a BRILLIANT player Esther is,” another wrote.

“Bloody hell Esther! Amazing. What a woman – go girl!” a fifth said.

The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

