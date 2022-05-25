The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left stunned at what a contestant was planning to do with her prize money during yesterday’s show (Tuesday, May 25).

The contestant, Nichola, wanted to use her prize money to get a facelift, something Bradley didn’t think she needed!

Nichola appeared on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw four new players – Soo, Dom, Nichola, and Will – go up against the Chaser in the hope of winning a big money prize.

It was Nichola who grabbed Bradley’s attention – or more specifically, what she wanted to do with her prize money.

Nichola, 45, revealed to Bradley that she wanted to use the prize money to make herself look more youthful.

More specifically, Nichola wanted to use the money to have a facelift.

“I think I’m getting to the age now where I need to start a facelift fund,” she told a stunned Bradley.

Bradley was taken aback by Nichola’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh on The Chase

Nichola continued, explaining what her plans with the money were.

“I think maybe not right now but maybe in about five years this is all just going to droop and maybe a bit of money can lift it up again,” he said.

Bradley was baffled by Nichola’s wishes. “I’ve got to be honest, I think you look great,” he told her.

“Well, you haven’t seen me in the morning. It’s like something that’s been dug up on time team,” Nichola replied.

“I’m not sure how much a facelift costs so I’ll just go with the flow,” she confessed.

“I’ve had a facelift you know? Lifting my face was a round in Britain’s strongest man,” Anne Hegerty joked.

Nichola managed to win £7,000 in the cash builder and beat the Chaser. Unfortunately, the contestants failed in the Final Chase.

Esther wowed viewers yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What else has happened on the show?

Yesterday, another contestant grabbed both Bradley’s and the viewers’ attention.

Esther, a solicitor from Brentwood, managed to get every question correctly in the cash builder round – picking up £10,000.

“Ah mate, that was unbelievable, truly,” Bradley told the 45-year-old.

He then said that what she had achieved was “truly magic” and very “rare”.

Viewers were equally as impressed.

“@ITV Esther on #thechase tonight was absolutely brill should be a chaser,” one viewer tweeted.

“Wow what a BRILLIANT player Esther is,” another said.

