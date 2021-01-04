The Cabins narrator Maisie Adam has said she “can’t wait” for the show to start, but who is she and what is she famous for?

With 10 singletons lined up to take part in the Love Island-style programme, it could be something that makes the coming weeks a bit more tolerable.

ITV2’s new dating show The Cabins starts tonight (Credit: ITV)

Who is the The Cabins narrator?

Maisie is a 26-year-old comedian.

She said of her new job: “I can’t wait to spill all the juice from life inside The Cabins.

“After spending most of the year staying inside, this is going to be both strangely relatable for everyone yet also absolutely wild as first dates go.

Read more: The Cabins: Meet the contestants of ITV2’s new ‘Winter Love Island’

“Besides, I ran out of things to say to my housemates back in May…

“So it’s been nice to gossip about this lot in a room on my own!”

No doubt Maisie will want to follow in the footsteps of Iain Stirling, who became a star after landing the Love Island job.

Maisie has won stand-up awards (Credit: ITV)

Where is Maisie Adam from and what does she do?

Maisie was born in North Yorkshire and wanted to be an actor and a writer when she was younger.

However, after college, she tried her hand at stand-up.

After spending most of the year staying inside, this is going to be both strangely relatable yet also absolutely wild as first dates go.

In 2017, Maisie won the So You Think You’re Funny Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She won another award for Best Newcomer the year after.

Following a European tour, she landed a spot on ITV2’s The Stand Up Sketch Show.

This gained her fame, and she then appeared on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You and Roast Battle.

Contestants have to live together on The Cabins (Credit: ITV)

What is The Cabins all about?

ITV said The Cabins will see couples immediately move in together, as their date begins in their very own exclusive log cabins.

In the glam winter cabins there are hot tubs and plush furnishings.

Read more: The Cabins on ITV2: First look images of the new dating show

Nestled together in their intimate surroundings, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know each other.

Having made it through the first 24 hours, they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together or call it a day and walk away.

The Cabins starts on Monday January 4 at 9pm on ITV2.

Will you be watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.