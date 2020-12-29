The Cabins on ITV2: First look images of the new dating show

The Cabins on ITV2 looks like it’ll be our next big reality obsession in the New Year.

And, with the snow and the winter weather rolling in and the cancellation of Love Island this year, the dating show couldn’t come soon enough.

With only days to go before the show’s launch on the channel, ITV2 has released some first-look images from the series.

And judging by the glam snaps, the Big Brother house has nothing on this.

The three cabins look very glam (Credit: ITV)

What is The Cabins on ITV2?

In the dating show, a group of singletons are paired up and sent to three remote log cabins and have to decide after 24 hours whether to extend their stay or leave.

ITV2 tells us: “Singletons are ditching the dating apps, giving up the ghosting and casting off the catfishers in favour of spending 24-hours getting to know each other in an intimate log cabin.

“Nestled in the UK, each sumptuous cabin boasts a hot tub, games, romantic outdoor seating and fully equipped kitchens to rustle up date-worthy treats.

“After 24 hours together the couples must decide if they are lovestruck or lovelorn.”

The kitchen areas look stunning (Credit: ITV2)

What do the cabins look like?

The new, first-look images show the cabins in all their cosy glory.

Kitchen areas mix wooden features with splashes of colour, and luxurious upholstery.

The shared living areas look gorgeous, too (Credit: ITV2)

When it comes to the shared communal areas, there’s plenty for the singletons to love, too.

Slate floors and Swiss chalet-style walls give it that winter feel.

But plenty of rugs, colourful throws and modern furniture give the space a cosy, welcoming air.

The bedrooms look super-cosy (Credit: ITV2)

The bedrooms also look gorgeous.

Lots of bold colours and soft materials among the furnishings will make cabin-mates want to snuggle up to keep warm.

And, through the windows, the spectacular views of the English countryside will be a treat to wake up to.

The show is on for three weeks (Credit: ITV2)

Where can you watch The Cabins?

The Cabins is on every week night at 9pm on ITV2 from Monday January 4.

Luckily enough for dating show fans, the series will be on for three weeks.

While there are no hosts like Love Island, ITV promises us that a narrator will be announced in due course.

