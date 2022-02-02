The Bay on ITV1 – 6 burning questions we have after watching episode 4

The Bay continued on ITV1 this week with episode 4 – and DS Jenn Townsend had one heck of a week.

As well as trying to support the family of murdered young boxer Saif Rahman, she had personal problems of her own.

We can barely cope with making a cup of tea at the same time as toasting bread – let along juggling a stressful job and a messy personal life!

Here are the top 6 burning questions we’ve been left with after watching episode 4 of the popular crime drama.

***Warning: spoilers from episode four of The Bay ahead***

Jenn’s kids Conor and Maddie in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay episode 4 – who killed Saif Rahman?

We are still no nearer knowing the answer to the central question at the heart of this drama – who killed Saif?

But the list of his enemies grows longer every week.

The promising young boxer was found dead in the sea before the opening credits of episode one of ITV’s The Bay.

Saif died as a result of a sustained beating…

He had head injuries, a blunt force trauma, before his body was dumped in the sea.

Could the killer be someone from his boxing club, or a rival?

What is Adnan hiding?

We’ve always suspected Adnan is a LOT more involved in Saif’s death than he says he is.

Obviously he’s now in deep doo-doo for stabbing Jordan Rooney.

In episode four, police arrested Adnan for attempted murder.

At the funeral of his brother, no less!

As well as his involvement in Jordan’s stabbing, could Adnan be involved in Saif’s murder somehow?

While cleaning his brother’s dead body – a huge honour in the Muslim religion – Adnan whispered “sorry” into Saif’s ear.

This implies he has something to be sorry for…

DS Townsend (Marsha Thomason) pictured with Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson in The Bay series three (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay episode 4: What will happen to Adnan?

In episode four, Adnan is arrested.

We saw him stab Jordan Rooney – we know he did it.

Even though he was acting in self-defence, he’ll almost definitely have to do time.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens to Adnan.

The Bay episode four – why was Saif going to throw the fight?

In episode four of The Bay, viewers discovered that Saif was going to throw his own fight.

Was it all just for money?

We know Saif had a stash of cash, which he left with girlfriend Molly for safe keeping.

Or was he being pressured by someone?

We discovered that Vinnie had put £5000 on Saif to win.

But there was also lots of money on Saif to lose… Even though he was the favourite.

Later in episode four, we learnt that it was Saif’s uncle Kareem and his wife Shazia who were paying people to bet against Saif.

We also learnt that Kareem disappeared on the night Saif was killed…

What the HELL is going on?

The Rahman family attend Saif’s funeral (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay episode 4: Why didn’t Mariam go to Saif’s grave?

Some viewers may have wondered why Mariam didn’t go to Saif’s grave in episode four of The Bay.

In fact, all the women – and non-Muslim men – stayed at the mosque rather than go to see Saif’s body buried.

This is a Muslim tradition.

In the Islamic tradition, only men are allowed to attend the actual burial.

Although some Muslim communities also allow women to be present.

Where is Conor?

DS Jenn Townsend’s (Marsha Thomason) son Conor goes missing at the end of episode four of The Bay.

We know he’s not happy in Morecambe Bay.

But why has he disappeared without telling his mum?

And where has he gone?

The Bay continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV1. The entire third series is on the ITV Hub.

