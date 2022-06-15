Suspect on C4: How many episodes are there in the TV thriller as start date is confirmed?

James Nesbitt is back on our screens in a brand new TV thriller called Suspect on C4 – but how many episodes is it and when does it start?

The Northern Irish actor leads a fantastic cast in the upcoming series on Channel 4.

So what’s it about, how many parts is it, and how can you watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know!

The cast of Suspect includes Sam Heughan, Anne-Marie Duff, Richard E Grant, Joely Richardson, James Nesbitt, Ben Miller, Antonia Thomas, Sacha Dhawan and Niamh Algar (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Suspect on C4 about?

James Nesbitt stars as veteran detective Danny Frater in the new Channel 4 thriller Suspect.

He turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman’s body…

However, he gets a devastating shock.

Danny is horrified to discover the corpse is his estranged daughter, Christina.

According to the post-mortem report, she’s taken her own life.

Danny refuses to accept her findings, and sets out on a mission for the truth.

He retraces Christina’s last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child.

As he continues on his dangerous investigation, he soon realises his daughter wasn’t who he thought she was…

Remember how good James (don’t call me Jimmy anymore) Nesbitt was in The Missing when he lost his son Oliver?

This is James, once again, at his best.

How many episodes is Suspect on C4?

Suspect is eight episodes in total.

There are eight suspects, too, and each suspect is the focus of each episode.

Unusually for a drama, each episode is only 30 minutes long.

However, two episodes play back to back on Sunday nights.

We’re told that “each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander” – a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death.

As a result, episode one features Danny and Joely Richardson’s Jackie, while episode two stars just Danny and Niamh Algar, who plays Nicola – the partner of Danny’s late daughter.

When does Suspect start on C4 and how can I watch the episodes?

Suspect starts with episode one and two on Sunday June 19 2022.

The series kicks off at 9pm on Channel 4.

Yes, it clashes with the adorable McDonald & Dodds, but that’s what catch up is for.

Although both crime dramas, they couldn’t be more different.

McDonald & Dodds is a cosy crime drama, while Suspect is gritty, dark and visceral.

All 8 episodes will go up on All 4 after the first two instalments have gone out on Channel 4 on Sunday.

You’ll definitely want to binge this one.

Who is in the cast of Suspect on Channel 4?

Like Sherwood, which is currently blowing our socks off on BBC One, Suspect has a cast bulging with talent.

James Nesbitt, 57, stars as veteran detective Danny Frater in Suspect on C4.

And he’s just one of the impressive famous faces in the cast.

The Tudors actress Joely Richardson – acting royalty! – portrays Jackie Sowden, while ED! favourite and former Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller plays Richard.

The Bay actress Imogen King stars as Danny’s deceased daughter Christina.

Episode two stars Raised by Wolves actress Niamh Algar as Christina’s partner Nicola.

Later episodes feature Sex Education star Anne-Marie Duff as Susannah, and Misfits actress Antonia Thomas is Maia.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who actor Sacha Dhawan is Jaisal / Jake, and Outlander’s Sam Heughan is Ryan.

Withnail & I fans will be thrilled to know that Richard E Grant plays Harry in the C4 psychological thriller series.

Now THAT is a cast to die for.

Anne-Marie Duff in the cast of Suspect (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Suspect based on?

Suspect is an adaptation of the original Danish series Forhøret by Christoffer Boe and Miso Film.

In the Danish series, Bjørn (Ulrich Thomsen) investigates the killing of his daughter.

People around him believe she might have taken her own life.

But he doesn’t accept that.

Both the stakes and the suspense rise relentlessly as Bjørn inches closer to the truth.

Suspect starts on Sunday June 19 2022 at 9pm on Channel 4.

