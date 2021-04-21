Susanna Reid and on/off boyfriend Steve Parish were reunited on live TV today and GMB viewers declared the encounter “awkward”.

The Crystal Palace chairman was on Good Morning Britain to talk about the football Super League.

Introducing him, Susanna made no reference to their romance.

Instead, she said: “We’re joined now by Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, morning Steve.”

What happened with Susanna Reid and Steve Parish on GMB?

Susanna appeared pleased to welcome Steve to the show via video link.

And, while they didn’t address their romance, they both gave slightly knowing smiles as they launched into the interview about the latest Super League news.

What did viewers say about the interview?

Viewers were baffled, with some wondering if they are or aren’t together, and others declaring the interview “awkward”.

One asked: “Didn’t Susanna used to date Steve Parish?”

“Are Susanna and Steve Parish still together? Weird interview if so…,” said another.

“Awkward,” a third declared. “Isn’t that Susanna‘s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend?”

Are Susanna and Steve Parish still together? Weird interview if so.

Another added: “Awkward #SusannaSteve #GMB.”

“Must be a bit strange for Susanna interviewing the guy that you’re allegedly [bleep]ing,” another quipped.

Another added: “‘Hello Steve…’ ‘Err, hello Susanna’ – how awkward was that?”

So are Susanna Reid and Steve Parish dating?

The jury’s out!

The pair first started dating in 2018 but briefly split in April 2019.

Susanna has always been tight-lipped about the romance, but she did address their split when questioned by former GMB co-host Piers Morgan in November of that year.

“Are you single again? You are aren’t you?” Piers asked.

Susanna replied: “Yep. Let’s not dwell. I’m fine, we’re fine, we’re very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday.”

They were then reported to be back together last August.

At the time an insider said: “They looked totally into each other. If ever it was in doubt whether they were an item again, this shows they are.”

