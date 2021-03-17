GMB host Susanna Reid has all the credentials to make it big in America, an expert claims.

The 50-year-old presenter, who previously hosted the ITV programme with Piers Morgan, has been a firm favourite on TV for years.

Now, Anthony Burr – media expert and founder of Burr Media – has revealed just how far Susanna’s career could go.

What should Susanna Reid do next?

According to Anthony, the popular presenter could easily crack America.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, the expert said: “If I was advising Susanna I would start thinking about the United States.

“I could see her on a major network over there and many British presenters have succeeded over there, especially in recent years.

“Her presenting manner would be ideally suited to some of the major networks and I reckon those are the media platforms that could satisfy her earnings and would take her to the next level.”

But while his recent comments on Meghan Markle seemingly forced Piers off the show, it’s worked in Susanna’s favour.

Anthony added: “The Harry and Meghan interview and subsequent Piers Morgan fall-out has in fact, thrust Susanna more in to the limelight.

“Piers was always going to leave at some point, but the manner of his exit has the world now looking at how Susanna handles anchoring the show.

“If I was her agent, I would be sending her credentials to all the big US networks.

“I think they’d really consider her anchoring a major show. Whether she wants that move herself given the upheaval of that change, is up to her.”

Susanna to become a ‘national treasure’ on GMB

Despite her potential in the US, it appears Susanna is still very much a hit on GMB.

In fact, Anthony predicts the star could become a national treasure if she remains on the show.

He added: “She is the face of GMB already in many people’s minds.

“Susanna could stay there for another 5-10 years and cement herself as a household name and even become a national treasure.”

But what does Piers’ departure mean for Susanna?

The expert explained: “At this point, it is a case of ‘stick or twist’ for Susanna.

Now that Morgan has gone, her team must think carefully what her next move should be.

“She has carved out a very successful career as a broadcaster at the BBC before fronting GMB for the last few years alongside Morgan as the ‘chalk and cheese’ double act has proven to be a ratings hit with viewers.

“Now that Morgan has gone, her team must think carefully what her next move should be.

“If I was her agent, I would be asking GMB for a new contract as she is now undoubtedly the main face of the programme.”

Nevertheless, Anthony insists the much-loved host has plenty more years left in television.

In addition, he said: “Susanna is now 50-years-old and has said herself that she wants to fly the flag for female presenters who fight ageism in the industry.

“Susanna continues to present well, looks fantastic and is at the top of her game.

“Why couldn’t she carry on for another 15-20 years, similar to Lorraine Kelly who continues to lead her profession well in to her 60s?”

