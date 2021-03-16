GMB host Ben Shephard appears “nervous” while filling in as Piers Morgan’s replacement, a body language expert has revealed.

The 46-year-old presenter has stepped in to host alongside Susanna Reid on the ITV programme.

It comes after Piers‘ dramatic exit last week, announced by bosses on Tuesday evening.

Ben Shephard appeared ‘nervous’ alongside Susanna Reid today (Credit: ITV)

What does the body language of Ben Shepard show on GMB?

But while it’s only early stages for Ben, expert Adrianne Carter has claimed the host appeared “nervous” during today’s show (March 16).

Adrianne, who has previously appeared on This Morning, sat down to analyse Ben and Susanna.

Sharing her exclusive thoughts with Entertainment Daily, she said: “I think Ben seems nervous overall in today’s show and certainly more than normal.

Read more: Sarah Everard murder: Susanna Reid criticises Met police over vigil

“Maybe he did not have long to prepare or is it the big shoes to fill?”

Furthermore, Adrianne explained the pair are yet to fully bond.

While Susanna may be used to presenting alongside Piers, Ben usually shares the panel with close friend Kate Garraway.

Ben Shephard usually appears alongside Kate Garraway on GMB (Credit: ITV)

‘They’re still getting used to each other’

The expert added: “Ben and Susanna seem comfortable with each other.

“Although, I’m not seeing the easy camaraderie in these clips that we had with Piers and Susannah or Ben and Kate.

“It doesn’t seem they are at that stage yet.”

It’s just a new pairing getting used to each other

However, Adrianne added their partnership will likely come with time.

In addition, she stated: “The easy camaraderie comes with time and picking up on each other’s cues.

“But I don’t think there is anything to worry about. It’s just a new pairing getting used to each other.”

Piers Morgan quit the GMB last week (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shepard replaces Piers Morgan

The popular presenter has been enlisted as Piers’ replacement on the daytime show.

While Ben was an early favourite with bookies to take the hot seat, reports suggest Victoria Derbyshire will get the job.

The Sun claims: “ITV producers have been looking for the right platform for Victoria for a while.

Read more: Piers Morgan ‘to continue working with ITV’

“They think she is a real talent and one of the few opinionated TV journalists who could be a real powerhouse addition to GMB.

“She’s not afraid to challenge guests, ask tough questions, get straight to the point and wax lyrical about what she believes in.”

Adil Ray is also a favourite to step in as host, while Ranvir Singh could be in with the chance.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.