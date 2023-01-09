Survivor UK on BBC One: Controversial reality series to make dramatic comeback with TV reboot

Survivor UK is making a surprising comeback more than 20 years after it first aired – and this time the reality series will air on BBC One.

It sounds like the channel has read the room and realised TV viewers LOVE cut-throat challenge shows like The Traitors.

The Claudia Winkleman show was a huge hit when it aired at the end of 2022 (we’re still missing the show after its explosive finale).

And, Survivor has all the makings of another success story.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The channel are currently calling for volunteers to take part (Credit: BBC One)

Survivor UK on BBC One – what is it about?

Survivor is the British version of the desert island-based reality TV series.

It first aired in May 2001, with Mark Austin as host.

However, after just two series, it was axed by ITV1 in 2002.

Now, more two decades later, the endurance test is set to return.

More hardcore than the lightweight C4 version Shipwrecked, Survivor was more like The Island with Bear Grylls but with a crucial difference – only one islander could win.

The series maroons 20 members of the public on a remote tropical location where they must “play a strategic game of social, mental and physical skill”.

BBC One tells us: “People from all walks of life will be stranded, form tribal societies and compete against each other in epic challenges of endurance, strength and mental agility.

“With crucial rewards or game-saving immunity up for grabs, they’ll need to use everything they have to survive.

“One by one the castaways will be eliminated until only one victor emerges as the Sole Survivor.”

In each episode, the members will vote to remove one person from the island until only one remains, who will claim the grand prize…

What is the prize on Survivor UK?

The Sole Survivor wins a life-changing £100,000 cash prize.

And, believe us, they’ll deserve it after having lived comfort-free for weeks on a desert island.

Could Joel Dommett be leaving The Masked Singer to host Survivor UK on BBC One (Credit: ITV1)

How to apply for Survivor UK?

BBC One is currently looking for willing contestants.

A call out reads: “Do you have what it takes to outwit, outplay, and outlast?

“Could you win the greatest game on Earth? If so, apply now!”

Bad luck for anyone under 18, as all applicants must be aged 18 or over when applying.

According to the advert, contestants must have “instinct, cunning and strategy”.

Hopefuls are also required to upload at least two recent photographs and/or videos which clearly show your face and body as a whole.

Filming is expected to take place over approximately eight weeks at a tropical location overseas, and accommodation on location will be provided by the production.

The closing date for applications is midnight Friday, February 24, 2023.

Click here to apply.

Why was Survivor UK axed?

ITV axed Survivor in 2002, believing the second series had failed to pull in enough viewers.

The programme lost more than 1.5 million viewers in a matter of weeks.

At the time, it was being beaten in the ratings by The Weakest Link on BBC One.

Some critics compared the reality series unfavourably to Big Brother, which revealed more about the contestants themselves.

Is there a Survivor US?

Survivor is, contrary to popular opinion, a Swedish concept, not American.

However, there IS a Survivor US, which fared much better than the UK version.

In fact, it started in 2000 in Borneo, and has had more than 40 seasons!

The 44th season is set to air in March 2023, and will be the 12th consecutive season to be filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

There are also Australian and New Zealand versions.

The popular reality television game show has actually been adapted and produced in more than 25 countries since the late 1990s.

Mark Austin hosted the original Survivor on ITV in 2001 (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Who will host Survivor UK?

Recent reports linked Joel Dommett to the BBC series Survivor UK.

The Sun claimed the BBC planned to poach Joel from his ITV role on The Masked Singer.

If true, Joel would follow in the footsteps of Holly Willoughby, Paddy McGuinness and Bradley Walsh.

According to the tabloid newspaper, Holly Willoughby was also considered as a host for Survivor UK, but Joel apparently won the role after admitting he was a big fan of the original series.

A TV insider told The Sun: “He was offered the job just before Christmas and accepted almost immediately.

“It is his first BBC primetime role and is a huge leap for him.”

Watch this space for more details.

How many episodes will the series be?

The upcoming series will be 16 episodes.

Each instalment will be one hour each with no ad breaks!

The new series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2023.

Who won Survivor UK 2001 and 2002?

Welsh police officer Charlotte Hobrough won the 2001 version of Survivor UK.

That series was set in Pulau Tiga.

Meanwhile, Scottish police detective Jonny Gibb was crowned Sole Survivor in 2002.

In 2002, England cricketer Mark Nicholas took over as host, and the action was set in Panama.

At the time, Jonny was the first winner of any English-language edition of Survivor to achieve a ‘Perfect Game’.

A ‘Perfect Game’ is when the Sole Survivor receives no elimination votes, and then receives an unanimous jury vote at Final Tribal Council.

Read more: The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman leaves fans open-mouthed with her ‘savage’ behaviour

Survivor is currently in the very early stages and not expected to air until later in 2023.

Would you tune in to watch Survivor? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.