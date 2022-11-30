Claudia Winkleman hosted The Traitors last night, with the Strictly Come Dancing favourite leaving fans open-mouthed over her shocking behaviour.

The show’s first episode aired on BBC One last night (November 29) after the England vs Wales football match.

And viewers saw a very different side to the Saturday night TV favourite.

Claudia Winkleman was worlds away from her Strictly persona on The Traitors last night (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors

The first episode aired on BBC One last night and viewers were instantly addicted.

The Traitors sees a group of strangers brought together in a gorgeous Scottish castle, where they’ll play what is essentially a game of murder mystery.

Claudia hosts the show, which saw three contestants picked as The Traitors.

The rest of the contestants are The Faithful – and they need to work out who The Traitors are before they’re killed off.

If The Faithful discover who The Traitors are and banish them before the end of the game, they stand to win up to £120,000.

However, if there is still one of The Traitors standing, The Faithful are left with nothing.

The first episode saw Claudia brutally eliminate two contestants before they even made it into the castle (Credit: BBC)

‘Claudia has gone dark – and I’m here for it’

Many viewers took to Twitter to declare that they were “addicted” – but many more were entirely shocked at Claudia’s very out-of-character behaviour.

“Claudia has gone dark and I’m here for it!” declared one.

“Who knew Claudia could be evil!” said another.

“Whoever gave Claudia Winkleman the gig is a total genius. Her savagery in the first episode even before it started is something else,” said a third.

“I love nasty Claudia,” said another.

“Claudia Winkleman’s power trip is everything I didn’t realise I needed,” another added.

“I can’t describe it but it feels like Claudia was made for this show,” said another.

“Claudia, you are ruthless in this. Love it!” declared another.

“This is not cuddly #Strictly Claudia! This Claudia is a *savage*,” said another.

“Claudia is COLD and savage. I think I love her even more!” another declared.

How is it possible to become even more obsessed with Claudia Winkleman? That’s how. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/gN2WRg5FUu — Alfie (@AlfieS12) November 29, 2022

The 20 contestants were blindfolded as Claudia selected The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The Traitors last night?

If you haven’t seen it, be warned, there are spoilers ahead!

Last night, fans were introduced to the 22 contestants.

However, two really didn’t stick around for very long.

Claudia got them all to line up outside the castle in order of who was most likely to win and who was most likely to lose.

She then declared that she’d take those who placed themselves last “at their word” – and promptly booted them off the show.

Later, after the contestants had got to know each other, Claudia picked who The Traitors would be.

She did this by blindfolding them and tapping three – Alyssa, Amanda and Wilfred – on the shoulder.

The game was officially on, with the trio meeting up later that night to not only discover who else was in The Traitors gang, but to commit their first murder.

You can watch the first three episodes on iPlayer now – or watch episode two on BBC One tonight (November 30) at 9.15pm.

Read more: Claudia Winkleman issues apology to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.