Today on This Morning Claudia Winkleman was forced to apologise to host Phillip Schofield.

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia said sorry after he put her on the spot at the start of an interview today (November 29).

Phillip, 60, had rather brusquely enquired whether he “looked tired” as he sat across from the telly fave.

But his point soon became clear as he explained why he might appear a little fatigued – and Claudia quickly made her apologies.

What happened on This Morning today?

After Claudia denied Phil’s ponderings about whether he looked knackered or not, he responded in an irritable tone.

Accusing her, Phillip insisted: “Surprised actually, as it is your fault.”

Off screen, Claudia could be heard reacting to Phillip’s severe words with a gasp.

It is your fault.

But Phillip pressed on. He clarified he’d been sent a preview of Claudia’s new BBC show. And that was why he may look as if he was sleep-deprived.

“Three episodes in, it was quarter to 11… and I was utterly hooked,” Phillip continued, his features softening from his faux-scowl.

“You didn’t!” Claudia reacted with joy as she realised Phil had been teasing her.

Chuckling, she also offered a playful “I’m sorry” for keeping him up.

A ‘very dark side’ of Claudia, according to Phillip

“It is a genius idea,” Phillip went on to gush over The Traitors‘ concept.

Thanking him, Claudia hilariously added: “Nothing to do with me, obviously.”

Phillip also suggested Claudia’s role shows a “very dark side” of her.

She replied by noting how gripped she was by an international version of the show ahead of being signed up to front the psychological reality show.

Furthermore, Claudia added she was so keen to get involved she wanted to crack on with production in Scotland as soon as possible.

“I phoned up the producer and said: ‘I would like to get the train tomorrow,'” Claudia joked.

She added: “I was obsessed.”

And in response to Phillip suggesting she might even pay her own train fare because she was so geared up for The Traitors, Claudia wisecracked: “I even did. And I made sandwiches.”

The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman

Filmed in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors sees 22 strangers hope to win a cash prize of up to £120,000.

The series will run for 12 episodes, with episodes lasting an hour each.

The Traitors begins this evening, Tuesday November 29, on BBC One at 9.30pm after the World Cup game between England and Wales.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

