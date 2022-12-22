The Traitors final could see Hannah “double cross” her pal Wilf tonight, fans have theorised after watching the penultimate episode of the brilliant Claudia Winkleman-fronted show.

The second to last episode in the cracking first series aired last night (December 21) and it was explosive.

Warning, spoilers ahead!

Wilf has been a Traitor since the beginning – will he scoop the prize money tonight? (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Hannah to ‘double cross’ Wilf?

On last night’s episode of The Traitors, viewers watched as Hannah declared time and time again that Wilf was “100% Faithful”.

Of course, we all know he isn’t – but is Hannah playing a superb double bluff and will it all come out tonight as the final airs?

We certainly hope so!

The Traitors fans are convinced Hannah will ‘double cross’ Wilf (Credit: BBC)

Who left The Traitors last night?

Last night, Kieran was given the option of joining Wilf as a Traitor or be murdered and leave the game.

He accepted Wilf’s offer and the boys pledged to have each other’s backs in an attempt to win the prize money.

However, Wilf has history, so will he stick to his word? At the moment it’s looking pretty unlikely. But fans have predicted that it won’t be Kieran who takes Wilf down…

Elsewhere, after becoming a Traitor, Kieran had to embark on his first kill.

Swayed hugely by Wilf, they decided on Andrea – and there were tears over the croissants at breakfast when the departure was announced.

After a hilarious attempt to win more money for the prize pot, it was time for the round table.

Despite the contestants being convinced the last Traitor was a man, every single person voted for a woman.

Meryl and Maddy were the only names written on chalkboards at the round table, with Aaron casting the deciding vote to send Maddy home.

So with two Traitors remaining, what does that mean for tonight’s final?

The Traitors fans have shock Hannah/Wilf theory

Well some viewers have a shock theory that Hannah has actually known Wilf is a Traitor all along.

They say she has kept him close to turn on him at the last minute in what would be the best double bluff in the history of double bluffs!

Posting to Twitter, one fan said: “My ideal finale twist: Hannah has known it’s Will for ages but protected him until she’s safe from being murdered.

“Then she turns on him and makes the big reveal at the final round table.”

Another said: “Is Hannah playing a long game? Suspects Wilf, but knows that he won’t vote/kill her as she knows he’s using her as he thinks she’s a useful ally who would never go for him.

Is Hannah playing a long game?

“Hannah using him to keep herself in before going for him at the end? Extreme double bluffing him?”

A third commented: “Woke up with a fevered theory: what if Hannah has suspected Wilf for ages and is playing the most incredible long game, making herself his most vocal ally to keep herself in the game, and then turns on him right at the end?”

“I need this to play out,” one fan agreed, replying to the theories.

“That would be bloody amazing if that were the case!” declared another.

“A very good shout. She is infatuated with him so that would be the acting highlight of the series,” another concluded.

The Traitors final airs tonight (December 22) on BBC One at 9pm.

