Suranne Jones new project revealed! Actress joins the cast of ITVX drama Maryland

ITVX has announced an exciting new drama called Maryland – and TV favourite Suranne Jones is leading the cast.

With the Gentleman Jack star at the helm, we know it’s going to be worth a watch.

Maryland is one of several highly-anticipated new dramas coming soon to the new streaming service.

But don’t be confused by the name – it’s NOT in any way related to the BBC series of the same name which aired earlier this year.

So what is Maryland on ITVX about, and who else is in the cast opposite Suranne Jones?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Suranne Jones as Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC One)

What is the plot of Maryland on ITVX?

Maryland on ITVX focuses on the relationship between two sisters.

Becca is a down-to-earth mother of two, while her sister Rosaline is a disciplined high-flyer.

The pair have been driven apart by complex family dynamics.

But, when the body of an older woman is discovered at sunrise on Laxey Beach in the Isle of Man, it brings devastating news for the sisters.

Becca and Rosaline travel to the Isle of Man to repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, leaving their father Richard at home in Manchester.

Confined on the island, they discover shocking information about their mother and find it impossible to escape the ripple effect of her secrets and lies.

Polly Hill, Head of Drama, said: “Maryland is a beautifully moving story of two sisters.

“It’s a story developed by Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie O’Connor, and it has been wonderful working with them and Monumental, to bring this story to screen.

“It has a wonderful cast lead by Suranne Jones and Eve Best and we are delighted that Sue Tully is directing.

“It promises to be a wonderful family drama for ITVX.”

Who is in the cast of Maryland on ITVX alongside Suranne Jones?

ITVX has lined up a stellar cast to join Suranne Jones in Maryland on ITVX.

Vigil actress Suranne stars as lead character Becca, a down-to-earth mother of two estranged from her sister.

Acclaimed actor Eve Best – aka Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon – portrays sibling Rosaline.

Oscar nominated Stockard Channing will play the key role of Cathy, their mum’s larger-than-life, spiritual friend on the island.

Of course, Grease fans will know her as Rizzo.

Ridley actor George Costigan portrays Becca and Rosaline’s father.

Holby actor Hugh Quarshie joins the cast, as does The Walk-In star Dean Lennox Kelly, and Ackley Bridge’s Andrew Knott.

Suranne Jones as Amy Silva in Vigil (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes is it?

Maryland is a new three-part ITVX drama.

Suranne Jones created the drama from an original idea.

Maryland is screenwriter Anne-Marie O’Connor’s first UK drama commission.

Anne-Marie, creator of the comedy series Trollied is also the writer and executive producer of upcoming C4 comedy Hullraisers.

Maryland start date on ITVX: How to watch Suranne Jones drama?

ITVX has not confirmed a start date for Maryland as yet.

It will not be released until 2023.

Maryland will premiere on ITVX many months before transmission on ITV’s linear channel.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon (Credit: Sky)

Who directs Suranne Jones drama Maryland on ITVX?

Sue Tully directs Maryland on ITVX.

Her credits include Too Close, Line of Duty, Tin Star, The A Word, and The Musketeers.

She also directs the upcoming Strike series 5.

Of course, we know Susan Tully as Michelle Fowler in EastEnders.

Suranne Jones will also executive produce the drama which is a co-production with her company, Teamakers Productions.

Alison Owen, executive producer for Monumental, says: “We feel privileged and are thrilled that Suranne has entrusted us with this, her original idea, from which Anne-Marie has crafted a wonderful drama.”

Where is Maryland filmed?

Maryland will film on location in Ireland for transmission on ITVX in 2023.

We. Can’t. Wait.

ITV’s free streaming service ITVX launches later this year.

